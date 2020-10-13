The Struts Announce Intimate 'An Acoustic Evening With The Struts' Tour Dates

Their new album Strange Days is coming out this Friday.

The Struts have announced a string of intimate UK dates to celebrate the release of their new album Strange Days, which is coming out this Friday 16th via Interscope / Polydor.



The shows will be An Acoustic Evening With The Struts and will take place in March 2021 in conjunction with local UK record stores. Fans can get tickets when they purchase the album in a ticket bundle from their chosen retailer. Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday 14th at 11am and will be available here.

MARCH 2021



Mon 1st - Beartree Records: Foundry, Sheffield

Tues 2nd - Crash Records: Wardrobe, Leeds

Wed 3rd - Banquet Records: Pryzm, Kingston

Thurs 4th - Vinilo Records: 1896, Southampton



About the shows, Struts frontman Luke Spiller says, "We are very excited and happy to announce we will be bringing you some exclusive acoustic performances in our home country of the UK. We cannot wait to see you all again. We will be playing new material plus your favourite songs. We hope you enjoy our new album because guess what ... we wrote it for you x"



The announcement follows the release of the latest single 'I Hate How Much I Want You,' an explosive collaboration with Def Leppard's Phil Collen and Joe Elliott. Listen to it here.



A tale of love lost and maddening lust, 'I Hate How Much I Want You' finds Spiller trading throat-shredding vocals with Elliott to magnificent effect. Meanwhile, Collen unleashes his notoriously ferocious guitar work, a perfect counterpart to the track's swaggering groove, thunderous drumming, and shout-along-ready chorus.



With its high-voltage energy and massively catchy hook, 'I Hate How Much I Want You' is just one of several songs on Strange Days graced with an appearance from rock-and-roll royalty - an organic turn of events for a band who opened for The Rolling Stones before they'd even put out their first album.



On lead single 'Another Hit of Showmanship' (released in August), The Struts teamed up with Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes, who adorned the song with his stunning guitar work. The majestic follow-up single 'Strange Days' features the unforgettable vocals of incomparable pop legend Robbie Williams, and is currently riding high on the Radio 2 playlist.



Meanwhile on 'Wild Child,' Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello joins Spiller, guitarist Adam Slack, bassist Jed Elliott and drummer Gethin Davies for a fierce and filthy anthem that marks their heaviest track to date.



The follow-up to The Struts' acclaimed 2018 album YOUNG & DANGEROUS, Strange Days came to life over the course of a charmed and frenzied burst of creativity last spring. After getting tested for COVID-19, the band all moved into the Los Angeles home of producer Jon Levine and immediately set to work. Within just ten days of couch-crashing at Levine's house, The Struts had laid down nine original tracks and a masterful cover of a KISS B-side: a lean, mean body of work that amounts to their most glorious output to date.



Mixed by Claudius Mittendorfer (Panic! At the Disco, Arctic Monkeys, Johnny Marr), the result is a powerhouse album that lifts The Struts' glammed-up breed of modern rock to entirely new and wildly thrilling heights.

Photo Credit: Beth Saravo

