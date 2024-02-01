The Strokes to Play Chicago in March In Support Of Congressional Candidate Kina Collins With Beach Bunny, NNAMDI

The Strokes will play a very special show March 8 at Chicago's Credit Union 1 Arena in support of Kina Collins, gun violence prevention advocate and Democratic candidate for Congress in IL-07. Tickets for the performance will go on sale Friday, February 2 at 10 a.m. Central here.

Having supported Collins' campaign in 2022 with an intimate concert fundraiser at Metro, The Strokes will be taking the stage for the first time in 2024 to once again support Collins' campaign, this time on her birthday alongside performances from Chicago luminaries Beach Bunny and NNAMDI.

The Strokes' Julian Casablancas says, “...it is our great honor to help support progressive, caring human beings who are not captured by corporate power. Though she is running for a Democratic district for Congress, we essentially consider her Independent... “But above all, we believe Kina will do a wonderful job representing Chicagoans of all classes, creeds, color and background to build a stronger, more united, and more just world when she gets to Washington D.C.

“We need more people like her in government and hopefully this is the beginning of a much-needed groundswell of justice-minded citizens replacing the old guard of corporate-approved defalcators and bribe-taking pilferers who have left us with mediocrity and inequality for far too long.”

“We are so excited to have The Strokes coming back to Chicago to help our campaign reach a new level of momentum in the final stretch before election day on March 19,” says Kina Collins.

“When I met Julian, we talked about his passion for electing progressive working-class leaders and transforming our Government. In the last election cycle our grassroots, people-powered campaign punched well above our weight class and came very close to beating a 25-year incumbent and we didn't take a dime of corporate money to do it. The Strokes played a huge role in helping us to activate voters in the Illinois 7th in that final stretch. I really can't wait to rally our supporters together again, register some new voters, and finish what we started.”

With just over a month until the March 19 primary, Kina's campaign continues to build incredible momentum toward election day. The campaign has already knocked on over 28,000 doors, made over 200,000 phone calls, and earned the support of local elected officials and grassroots groups across Chicago which include: Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st Ward) and Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th Ward).

Kina's campaign is being flanked by grassroots groups across the district which include: People's Lobby, 11th Ward IPO, 25th Ward IPO, 30th Ward IPO, and Northside Democracy For America. Nationally Kina has been endorsed by Elect Black Women PAC and Peace Action National. With so much support locally and nationally Kina is poised to claim victory in the March Democratic primary.

ABOUT KINA COLLINS

A child of two union workers who grew up on the West Side of Chicago in Austin, Kina Collins has dedicated her life to making change in her community since long before she was ever on the ballot. After witnessing a child murdered in front of her home, Kina went on to organize around gun violence prevention, lead the largest gun violence prevention nonprofit in the state of Illinois, and sit on the Biden-Harris transition team's task force on gun violence.

From leading the fight for gun safety, to fighting for accountability after the murder of LaQuan MacDonald, to organizing at a national level for health care, Kina has spent her life at the center of the most urgent fights facing her community. After watching working-class communities like hers devastated by the pandemic and recession, Kina is running for Congress to deliver the bold, urgent leadership her district demands.