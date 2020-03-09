The Strokes Announce New Tour Dates In New Orleans, Austin, Houston

Today, The Strokes announce three new shows in New Orleans, Austin and Houston this May. Tickets are on sale Friday, March 13 at 10a.m. CT. More information below.

Their forthcoming album, The New Abnormal, is out April 10 via Cult/RCA, and is their first in seven years.

The video for "At The Door," the first track released from the album, premiered during their performance at Senator Bernie Sanders' University of New Hampshire rally.

The New Abnormal is The Strokes' sixth studio album and was recorded at Shangri-La Studios in Malibu and produced by Rick Rubin.

The album's cover artwork is a painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Bird on Money.

Ahead of the release, The Strokes have been playing a run of very special shows in the U.K., Europe, and North America preceding a clutch of new U.S dates and festival shows around the world later this year.

THE STROKES LIVE

March 9-Seattle, WA-WaMu Theater*

March 14-Los Angeles, CA-The Forum*†

May 7-Saenger Theater-New Orleans, LA

May 9-Germania Amphitheater-Austin, TX

May 12-Smart Financial Centre-Houston, TX

*with Alvvays

† King Princess

photo credit: Jason McDonald





