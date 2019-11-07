The Still Tide Unveils 'Keep it' Music Video

The Still Tide - lead by Denver powerhouse artist Anna Morsett - has announced their new Between Skies EP, due out January 17, 2020. The announcement comes alongside exhilarating album single "Keep It". Morsett thoughtfully examines the human experience through how relationships change, grow, and end with the poetic new song. The colorful "Keep It" video debuted today with Indie 102.3, Colorado's NPR Station.



"Keep It" is about a relationship running its course and the aftermath of the split; how these two try to sort themselves out afterwards," shares Morsett. "The hope that despite all the mess of the breakup that we keep our hearts open, keep our health and carry ourselves well. I also tried to highlight that weird feeling of watching that person who was once YOUR person go through a tough time but knowing that it isn't your place to help them through it anymore. That perhaps it's almost unkind to try to intervene with help in that space of a breakup as helping may just prolong emotional pain. Especially if you were the one to cause it - to break it off -in the first place.

Hailing from Olympia, WA, Morsett is influenced as much by growing up in the Pacific Northwest as by her experiences traveling the globe as a guitar tech for artists such as Kaki King, Tallest Man On Earth and Devil Makes Three. Her intricate, immersive performance has landed opening spots with Cat Power, Nathaniel Rateliff + The Night Sweats, Charlie Cunningham andMargaret Glaspy and she has announced new tour dates in NYC, LA & Denver. More news and chances to experience The Still Tide live coming soon!





