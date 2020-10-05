The Sound Of Ghosts Release Heavy-Hitting Americana Rock Single

Their brand new release is a supercharged bluesy alternative rock song called "Have to Let You Go."

The Sound of Ghosts are a band unlike any you've ever heard. One minute they're releasing a chill folk song and the next they've put out a rock single that will be stuck in your head for days. This Americana Rock musical collective hailing from Los Angeles, incorporate a vast array of styles and influences to create a genre-defying sound. Their brand new release is a supercharged bluesy alternative rock song called "Have to Let You Go." While their songs range from folk to roots and vintage rock'n'roll, this single is a heavy-hitting tune filled with hints of blues, punk, and rock.

"Have to Let You Go" is about a demanding partner and a relationship falling apart. James Orbison's intense vocals and Ernesto Rivas' powerful guitar are the backbone of this catchy tune. Paul Litteral on trumpet is a delight, Anna Orbison sings back-up vocals, James Orbison plays bass, and Jon Sarna kicks the song into high gear on drums. Listeners who are fans of punk, rock, Americana, blues, alternative rock, and even country will find themselves rocking out to the infectious sound of "Have to Let You Go" over and over again. While The Sound of Ghosts' style is hard to pinpoint, the driving groove of the song is reminiscent of Chris Stapleton, Marcus King, and Gary Clark Jr.

The Sound of Ghosts has welcomed a diverse group of musicians on stage and in the studio, but the core of the band is comprised of husband and wife James Orbison (vocals, bass) and Anna Orbison (vocals, ukulele, percussion), Jon Sarna (drums, percussion), Joey Mackey (guitars), and Paul Litteral (Trumpet). Their successes to date include opening for artists such as Ozomatli, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Larkin Poe,The Regrettes,The Sisterhood, and Oingo Boingo. Their music has also been featured in national commercials for major brands such as Yahoo! and Kia. The Sound of Ghosts prides themselves on delivering an engaging, explosive yet intimate live performance, winning 'best live performance' at The Roswell Film Festival.

