The Sound Of Ghosts Release Catchy New Single 'Heavy Burden'

The Sound of Ghosts just released their first single since their record, Delivery & Departure in 2018. The new release, "Heavy Burden" is a catchy folk rock song written after reading Eckhart Tolle and his concept of "pain bodies," the weight of the pain we carry around from our past traumas.

He spoke of how so many relationships are destroyed by our attachment to our pain bodies and how most of the entertainment we consume is created from people's pain bodies. This song was meant to be a creation that rejects the need to create from pain and is about love that doesn't come from that place. Anna Orbison, the band's lead singer and songwriter said, "we wanted this song to be about love that doesn't come with ultimatums, manipulation, and the kind of pain we have all experienced in toxic relationships."

The Sound of Ghosts are an Americana Rock musical collective hailing from Los Angeles, California. This group of accomplished musicians have crafted a musical experience unlike any other with their unique arrangements and vast variety of influences. A culmination of traditional front porch Americana, folk-laden melodies and vintage rock'n'roll, The Sound of Ghosts have succeeded in bringing their own edge to this timeless genre of music.



The Sound of Ghosts has welcomed a diverse group of musicians on stage and in the studio, but the core of the band is comprised of James Orbison (vocals, bass), Anna Orbison (vocals, ukulele, percussion), Jon Sarna (drums, percussion), Joey Mackey (guitars), and Paul Litteral (Trumpet). United they have pushed the boundaries of typical Americana and created an ever-evolving sound demonstrating the diversity of each of their own different musical backgrounds. Included in this are elements of classic rock, musical theatre, country and everything in between.

The Sound of Ghosts successes to date include opening for artists such as Ozomatli, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Larkin Poe, The Regrettes, The Sisterhood, and Oingo Boingo. Their music has also been featured in national commercials for major brands such as Yahoo! and Kia. The Sound of Ghosts prides themselves on delivering an engaging, explosive yet intimate live performance, winning 'best live performance' at The Roswell Film Festival.

Listen to Heavy Burden here: https://open.spotify.com/track/45L58dzRs3BQ2d3mAnXX9G?si=rT4YiPflTZKHlzix9Lx6LQ

Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You