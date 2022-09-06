The Snuts Release New Single 'Knuckles'

Rising Scottish rock band The Snuts have release their infectious new single "Knuckles," which premiered as Clara Amfo's "Hottest Record In The World" on BBC Radio 1. "Knuckles" is the fifth single to come from their highly-anticipated new album Burn The Empire, out October 7th on Parlophone Records/Elektra Records. Burn The Empire follows the band's debut album W.L., which arrived at No. 1 on the UK Albums Chart last year.

A track created for festival mainstages, 'Knuckles' is a pop driven indie banger, packed to the brim with hooks. "We wanted to create something feel good and carefree. A song close to our hearts, but wide open for interpretation, it's a new age indie tune designed for letting loose," lead singer Jack Cochrane said of 'Knuckles'. "Lyrically the track is inspired by the notion of the strong female spirit I've been lucky enough to be surrounded by throughout life. It's about resilience and strength."

One of the most exciting acts in the UK right now, The Snuts deliver 11 slices of sonic brilliance on Burn The Empire. Produced by longtime collaborators Detonate and Clarence Coffee Jr the album continues the band's evolution both sonically and lyrically. A voice for the next generation lead singer Jack Cochrane attacks subjects affecting the youth of today.

Opening with the album's title track, a no holds barred protest against the corrupt corporations and politicians, the album delves into the negative effects of social media on 'Zuckerpunch' and '13' tackles the lack of mental health services and the lethal effects of poverty across Britain and its impact on society.

"The universe delivered us time to create a record where we finally felt we could address some of the topics, be it societal or spiritual, that we have been dying to scream out," Jack said of the album. "There are songs about the highs & lows, stuff we really want to talk about and things we cannot help but feel, but have just never made the space to."

The band's actions to support both their social and political voice has seen them team up with the Scottish Refugee Council to help raise awareness, as well as donating the video budget for 'Somebody Loves You' to the charity. Jack has also been vocal in the fight for the live sector, writing daily letters to Nicola Sturgeon and the Scottish Government until acknowledgment to support the live music sector was received.

Infectious, euphoric, heartfelt and packed to the brim with hooks, Burn The Empire is the work of a band living in the moment, with an eye to the future. Armed with a UK chart-topping album and an arsenal of adoring fans, The Snuts are well on their way to being one of the most vital bands in recent years.

Listen to the new single here:

The Snuts Tour Dates

September 9, 2022 - Paris, France - Supersonic

September 13, 2022 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka

September 16, 2022 - Milan, Italy - Santeria

September 17, 2022 - Zurich, Switzerland - Radar Festival*

September 20, 2022 - Munich, Germany - Hansa 39

September 22, 2022 - Hamburg, Germany - Reeperbahn Festival*

September 23, 2022 - Cologne, Germany - Gebaude 9

September 24, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - LIDO

October 1, 2022 - Manchester, UK - Neigbourhood Festival*

October 2, 2022 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy^

October 4, 2022 - Brighton, UK - Chalk^

October 7, 2022 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy^

October 8, 2022 - Sheffield, UK - O2 Academy^

October 9, 2022 - Liverpool, UK - Camp & Furnace^ SOLD-OUT

October 14, 2022 - Middlesborough, UK - Town Hall^

October 15, 2022 - Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall^ SOLD-OUT

October 17, 2022- Norwich, UK - UEA^

October 19, 2022 - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms^

October 21, 2022 - Nottingham, UK - Rock City^

October 22, 2022 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy^

October 24, 2022 - London, UK - KOKO^ SOLD-OUT

October 25, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - O2 Academy^ SOLD-OUT

October 28, 2022 - Inverness, UK - Ironworks^ SOLD-OUT

^ Newly announced UK headline tour

* Festival

Photo credit: Edward Cooke