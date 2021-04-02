The Snuts Release Debut Album 'W.L.'

Rising Scottish indie rockers The Snuts have released their highly-anticipated debut album, W.L. The album is available physically and digitally starting today via Parlophone Records/Elektra below.

W.L. is highlighted by current single, "Somebody Loves You", a fresh take on fan favorite "Glasgow", the hip-hop driven "Elephants", the heartfelt anthem "Always" and festival-ready track, "All Your Friends". Dork Magazine praised, "W.L. is a masterclass in ballads and risk-taking that proves music works best when it comes from the heart." NME proclaimed "The Scottish rockers are creating an arsenal of anthes for festival season's return."

The band has poured blood, sweat, tears, and countless live shows into the album. "W.L. is our lifetime work. It's a collection of milestones and melodies that time stamp a dream we had becoming a reality," lead singer Jack Cochrane reflects. "It's a record about being true, loving and resilient."

Hailing from Whitburn, West Lothian, The Snuts have truly found their stride on W.L.. Produced by Tony Hoffer (Beck, Phoenix, M83) and recorded at the Firepit London, the album encapsulates the band's journey from four working class kids growing up with a dream, to becoming one of the UK's most exciting new bands.

Adored for their uninhibited, sweat-drenched live shows, the band will embark on a tour of the UK and Ireland this fall. Tickets for the tour are on sale now HERE.

