The Smashing Pumpkins Release Two New Tracks

Following the announcement of their highly anticipated double album, CYR.

Following the announcement of their highly anticipated double album, 'CYR,' The Smashing Pumpkins have released two additional tracks ahead of their 20-track full-length studio release due out worldwide on Friday, November 27. Pre-order/save HERE.



Produced by Billy Corgan, 'Confessions of a Dopamine Addict' and 'Wrath' feature additional founding members James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist Jeff Schroeder, and continues to affirm the GRAMMY® Award-winning alternative rock luminaries remain as one of the most innovative bands around.



The new tracks come with episode's 1 and 2 of 'In Ashes,' The Smashing Pumpkins new 5-part animated series, created by Billy Corgan, and animated by Deep Sky. Inviting viewers on a fantastical and surreal sci-fi adventure, set to the soundtrack of the latest sonic offerings from the band, 'As The Crow Flies' and 'Inspirations, Aspirations' are available now to view via The Smashing Pumpkins YouTube Channel.



Speaking of the series, Corgan revealed "The original story is something I've written and although it's (mostly) lighthearted, 'IN ASHES' does address many things we face each day. That is... if... we live in dystopia, or paradise, or both. The choice, some say, is yours; and could even be a quantum issue."



Watch Episode 1 - 'As The Crow Flies' (The Colour of Love) HERE.



Watch Episode 2 - Inspirations, Aspirations (Confessions of a Dopamine Addict) HERE.



Global praise continues to pour in since the release of their single and album namesake 'Cyr,' - which was #1 most added at Alternative Radio first week of release, which saw Variety applaud the band for being "rooted in the now," while Billboard exclaimed "The Smashing Pumpkins are getting ready to smash it up once more." The accompanying music video for 'Cyr' - co-directed by Linda Strawberry and Billy Corgan - amassed an impressive 1 million views upon release. Watch the official music video for 'Cyr' HERE.



In other news, Billy Corgan was the special guest on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music this week, where he got to delve into his record collection and discuss some of his all-time favorite songs. Listen to AT HOME WITH BILLY CORGAN HERE. Preview clip HERE.



Formed in Chicago, IL in 1988, The Smashing Pumpkins released their heralded debut album Gish in 1991 and found mainstream success with 1993's 4x multi-platinum Siamese Dream and 1995's 10x multi-platinum Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. The band has released seven additional studio albums; Adore, Machina/The Machines of God, Machina II/The Friends and Enemies of Modern Music, Zeitgeist, Oceania, Monuments to an Elegy and their last full-length, Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol 1 / LP: No Past, No Future, No Sun. With over 30 million physical albums sold, the multiple GRAMMY®, MTV VMA, and American Music Award winning band remains an undeniable force in alternative rock.



'CYR' follows the band's 2018 Rick Rubin-produced full-length SHINY AND OH SO BRIGHT, VOL. 1 / LP: NO PAST. NO FUTURE. NO SUN and accompanying headlining tours that sold in excess of 350,000 tickets across North America; selling out arenas including The Forum, United Center, Madison Square Garden and many more.

Watch a new official video here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles