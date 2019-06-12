The Slow Readers Club Announce December Headline Shows

The Slow Readers Club have announced a run of headline shows in December, with dates in London, Wolverhampton, Manchester and Glasgow. Tickets will be available at 10am on Friday 14th June.



Having proven their mettle with an extensive tour throughout the Spring and with their eyes on a run of high profile European festival appearances over the Summer including dates at Rock Werchter (BE), Metropolis Festival (NL) and Mad Cool Festival (ES), the in-demand indie-rock outfit will bow out of 2019 with a string of special appearances in some of their favourite UK cities.



Amongst the run of new dates, the Manchester four-piece will play two back-to-back hometown shows at the city's legendary O2 Ritz venue. Intended to give the band's loyal fanbase an intimate live experience following their recent sold out appearances at the capacious O2 Apollo and electric homecoming show at Gorilla, the two 2000-capacity shows at the Ritz will be must-see pre-Christmas fixtures and expected to sell fast.



With comparatively cosy dates in London, the Midlands and Scotland also on the agenda, the Readers' ever burgeoning fanbase across the nation can expect momentous performances from a band at the top of their game, plus the tantalising prospect of an exclusive first insight into some brand-new material in waiting.



"We wanted to end the year with something special and The Ritz is one of those venues for us," explains singer Aaron Starkie. "We're aware that our last home town show at Gorilla sold out in 3 minutes and we didn't want to potentially try people's patience when buying tickets with another intimate show, even though the atmosphere was off the scale.



"Two nights at the Ritz still allows for that intimacy and atmosphere but also means there are more tickets available so it just made complete sense to us. We know it will be amazing and we can't wait. The London show is a half the size of the last one, so we're expecting that to be a bit mental, similar to Gorilla earlier in the year. We love those kind of gigs... Also we might throw in a couple of new tracks."



In a year that has seen The Slow Readers Club earn themselves a Top 20 album with their masterful Build A Tower LP, sell-out dates across Europe, conquer some of the UK's biggest venues (including the Manchester O2 Apollo, London's Scala and Glasgow's School of Art) and even launch their own signature beer 'Slow Brew', the band's upcoming end of year shows are set to be a celebration of their phenomenal achievements of the last 12 months and usher them into 2020 in true style.



DECEMBER 2019 TOUR DATES

17th - The Dome, London

18th - Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton

19th - The Ritz, Manchester

20th - The Ritz, Manchester

21st - The Garage, Glasgow



Tickets will be on sale Friday 14th June at 10am here!





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You