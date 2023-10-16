The Sleeping Souls Share New Single 'Weathering The Storm'

Their debut album will be out 24 November 2023.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 3 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

The Sleeping Souls Share New Single 'Weathering The Storm'

THE SLEEPING SOULS - have shared “Weathering The Storm”, the latest single to be plucked from their debut album ‘Just Before The World Starts Burning’ (out 24 November 2023 via Xtra Mile Recordings).

The new single follows the recent announcement of the band’s first ever headline UK tour - with shows in Glasgow, Nottingham, Manchester, Bristol, and London all on sale now here.

Striking a deft balance between raw expressionism and reflective introspection, “Weathering The Storm”, finds The Sleeping Souls grappling with the struggles of balancing personal adversities with the perpetual anxieties of the world imploding around us. As the band explain of the new track:

“”Weathering The Storm” is about being caught up in a situation that is completely out of your control. And trying to navigate your way through as best you can. It was written around the time Russia threatened to nuke Ireland and the UK. They had an animation that they showed on Russian TV of it being dropped off the coast of Donegal and obliterating everything — all of this just after I had moved there, of course! The stress of possible nuclear fallout coupled with some personal family struggles at the time helped me imagine an escape to a nearby island where I could survive the fallout.”

“Weathering The Storm” arrives as the fourth track to be taken from The Sleeping Souls’ forthcoming debut album ‘Just Before The World Starts Burning’. Recorded over the last 3 years between Frank Turner's rehearsal space in Oxford and Badlands studios in Ireland, its 12 varied tracks take their cues from a wild array of influences, from the explorative post/rock sounds of Radiohead or Death Cab For Cutie, to the tempestuous punk thrashings of Plosivs and Hot Snakes, to the introspective alt/folk of the Elliot Smith and Ryan Adams canons. Speaking about making the album, Cahir adds:

“It's been a very collaborative experience with everyone bringing ideas and throwing them into the mixing pot… Lyrically the album touches on a few different subjects - lost love, frustration, escapism and obsession - but at its core it's about my relationship with my family. The process of writing and recording this album has been cathartic and helped me survive.”

With its tracklist including anthemic lead single “Liar/Lover”, the highly charged polito-punk follow-up “Caught Up In The Scrape” and explosively antagonistic “Rivals” as well as latest offering “Weathering The Storm”, The Sleeping Souls’ debut album ‘Just Before The World Starts Burning’ will be streaming everywhere on 24 November 2023 (via Xtra Mile Recordings).

To celebrate the album's release, the band will also be heading out on their own headline tour in January 2024, accompanied by co-headliner Sean McGowan + his full band. The tour will mark The Sleeping Souls’ first live appearances outside of their usual day jobs of touring with Frank Turner. Tickets are on sale now here, and full dates and details can be found below.

THE SLEEPING SOULS UK TOUR 2024

JANUARY
23 GLASGOW King Tuts
24 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms
25 MANCHESTER Band On The Wall
26 BRISTOL Thekla
27 LONDON The Garage

Tickets on sale now here:
https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist-the-sleeping-souls-and-sean-mcgowan-1442248

Photo Credit Lukas Rauch



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Kaskade Begins REDUX 006 EP Rollout With Save Me Single Photo
Kaskade Begins REDUX 006 EP Rollout With 'Save Me' Single

Kaskade begins REDUX 006 EP rollout with the release of the first single 'Save Me' and announces the full EP coming out on Oct 27. Find out more about the EP and upcoming REDUX shows. With its euphonious melodies and ethereal vocals, the new track is a perfect representation of Kaskade's REDUX style.

2
LGBTQ+ Music Event Founded By Imagine Dragons Dan Reynolds Starts Tour Photo
LGBTQ+ Music Event Founded By Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds Starts Tour

Expanding an annual tradition founded by Imagine Dragons' lead singer Dan Reynolds, LOVELOUD hits the road for the first time ever, beginning tomorrow (October 17) with a show at The Anthem in Washington, D.C. The evening's dynamic lineup will spotlight Lindsey Stirling, Victoria Monét, Allison Russell, David Archuleta.

3
MOON FEVER Announce Tours With Steel Panther, Pistols At Dawn Photo
MOON FEVER Announce Tours With Steel Panther, Pistols At Dawn

Seattle rockers MOON FEVER have announced upcoming tours with Steel Panther and Pistols At Dawn. Get ready for an electrifying live experience! The 14-date trek opens on October 26th in Nashville, TN, and makes its way through Atlanta, GA, Rochester, NY, and Columbus, OH before touching down in Great Falls, MT on November 17th.

4
Adam Birnbaum Interprets Selections From J.S. Bach on PRELUDES Photo
Adam Birnbaum Interprets Selections From J.S. Bach on 'PRELUDES'

Pianist Adam Birnbaum interprets selections from J.S. Bach’s Klavier on his new album 'Preludes.' Discover his fresh and improvisatory arrangements for jazz trio. Adam Birnbaum presents his own vision of Bach, having created jazz-trio arrangements of the composer's preludes and recorded them with bassist Matt Clohesy and drummer Keita Ogawa.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Ben Affleck's AIR to Receive the Gotham Awards' Visionary Icon & Creator TributeBen Affleck's AIR to Receive the Gotham Awards' Visionary Icon & Creator Tribute
AKON Embarks on Forthcoming 'Superfan' Tour; Announces New AlbumAKON Embarks on Forthcoming 'Superfan' Tour; Announces New Album
Mightmare Releases New Single 'Killer Killer'Mightmare Releases New Single 'Killer Killer'
Olivia Lunny Releases 'Heartbreak on Repeat' EPOlivia Lunny Releases 'Heartbreak on Repeat' EP

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central DAPHNE
ALADDIN
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING