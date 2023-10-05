The Sleeping Souls Announce UK Headline Tour This Winter

Tickets on sale from 10am on 6th October.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

The Sleeping Souls Announce UK Headline Tour This Winter

THE SLEEPING SOULS - will be hitting the road for their first UK headline tour this Winter.

Touring in support of their debut album ‘Just Before The World Starts Burning’ (out 24 November via Xtra Mile Recordings), the live dates will be first as a band outside of their usual day jobs of touring with Frank Turner.

Kicking off in Glasgow on 23 January 2024, the tour will see stops in Nottingham, Manchester, Bristol and London, and will see The Sleeping Souls accompanied by co-headliner Sean McGowan + his full band. Find full dates and details below. Tickets on sale from 10am on 6th October.

THE SLEEPING SOULS UK TOUR 2024

JANUARY
23 GLASGOW King Tuts
24 NOTTINGHAM Rescue Rooms
25 MANCHESTER Band On The Wall
26 BRISTOL Thekla
27 LONDON The Garage

Tickets on sale from 10am on 6 October here:
https://www.livenation.co.uk/artist-the-sleeping-souls-and-sean-mcgowan-1442248

The tour announcement also follows the release of recent single “Rivals”, the apocalyptic official video for which can be watched here.

Best known as Frank Turner’s loyal bandmates and dedicated road warriors, “Rivals” is The Sleeping Souls’ third single to date and is plucked from the band’s awaited debut album ‘Just Before The World Starts Burning’.

Recorded over the last 3 years between Frank Turner's rehearsal space in Oxford and Badlands studios in Ireland, its 12 varied tracks take their cues from a wild array of influences, from the explorative post/rock sounds of Radiohead or Death Cab For Cutie, to the tempestuous punk thrashings of Plosivs and Hot Snakes, to the introspective alt/folk of the Elliot Smith and Ryan Adams canons. Speaking about making the album, Cahir adds:

“It's been a very collaborative experience with everyone bringing ideas and throwing them into the mixing pot… Lyrically the album touches on a few different subjects - lost love, frustration, escapism and obsession - but at its core it's about my relationship with my family. The process of writing and recording this album has been cathartic and helped me survive.”

With its tracklist including anthemic lead single “Liar/Lover”, and the highly charged polito-punk follow-up “Caught Up In The Scrape”, The Sleeping Souls’ debut album ‘Just Before The World Starts Burning’ will be streaming everywhere on 24 November 2023 (via Xtra Mile Recordings).

The Sleeping Souls have toured alongside Frank Turner for over a decade, having previously recorded six studio albums with the punk icon, including 2022 #1 ‘FTHC’. They’ve headlined Wembley Arena, performed at the 2012 London Olympics and played across the world many times over.

The Sleeping Souls comprise Tarrant Anderson (bass), Matt Nasir (piano), Callum Green (drums), Ben Lloyd (guitar). They are joined by fellow road warrior  Cahir O’Doherty  (Fighting With Wire, Jetplane Landing and currently New Pagans) who has filled in previously for Frank on guitar, as well as Tarrant and Ben at different times. The band has decided now is time to branch out with their own independent project.

Photo Credit Lukas Rauch



