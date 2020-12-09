The Shift Network Announces Winter Solstice Fest, Featuring Shpongle, John Butler, Taimane and More

The Shift Network have announced the Winter Solstice Fest, a free and intimate livestream event, set to run from December 18th-20th, 2020. The three-day festival will bring an international line up of musicians, ritualists, artists, visionary speakers, indigenous elders, and more together with a focus on renewal. The festival features appearances by Shpongle, John Butler, Taimane, Michael Franti, and many more. Registration is open at WinterSolsticeFest.com.

As global society faces the changing tides of COVID-19, transfers of power, and civil unrest, Winter Solstice Fest draws ties from ancient roots, honoring the changing of seasons with celebratory moments aimed at revitalizing communities, spirits, and well-being. A finely curated weekend of uplifting and reflective rituals, prayers, and artistic expressions seeking to unite global citizens in a time of increased isolation.

Following the adaptive success of The Shift Summit & Music Festival, The Shift Network once again offers accessible top-tier entertainment and wisdom from global perspectives with Winter Solstice Fest, an all-inclusive digital weekend getaway from volatile 24-hour news cycles. A true festival experience, free, from the comfort of your living space.

With appearances set from Shpongle, John Butler, Taimane, Michael Franti, Nat Kelley, Android Jones, Sahara Rose, and many more (full listing below), Winter Solstice Fest also provides special ceremonies, workshops, and live link-ups to other solstice events worldwide. The interactive experience allows listeners to find internal stabilization to navigate the upcoming changes of the world. Be sure to stay up-to-date on lineups, schedules, and more at WinterSolsticeFest.com.

MUSICAL APPEARANCES BY:

Shpongle (DJ set) | John Butler | Taimane | Michael Franti | FINK | Deva Premal and Miten | Rob Garza (of Thievery Corporation) | Trevor Hall | Chali 2na | Zap Mama | Mike Love | Desert Dwellers | Ajeet | Ayla Nereo | Forestt | Devaa Haley Mitchell | Franko Heke

RITUAL & PRESENTATIONS BY:

Nat Kelley | Android Jones | Sahara Rose | Shiva Rea | Jade Begay / NDN Collective | Aarona Lea : Moondeck | Amanda Yates Garcia | Jeralyn Glass | Achintya Devi | Oona Chaplin | Devaa Haley Mitchell | Mat Auryn | Millana Snow | Tiffany Janay | Giselle World | Isis Indriya | Elayne Kalila Doughty | Lettie Sullivan | Suzanne Sterling | Florencia Fridman | Nana Marina

INDIGENOUS PRAYERS BY:

Loretta Afraid of Bear Cook (USA) Lakota Prayer | Jrumpinjinbah (Australia) Aboriginal Prayer | Angaangaq Angakkorsuaq (Greenland) Inuit Eskimo Prayer | Chris Parks (UK) Druid Elder | Mindahi Bastida (NZ) Toltec Prayer | Ihab Bhala (Israel) Sufi | Nana Marina (Guatemala) Mayan Prayer | Jyoti Prevatt (USA) Solstice Prayer | Rutendo Ngogo (S Africa) Zulu Nation/ Sangome Prayer | Grandmother Flordemayo | Carmen Vicente (Ecuador) | Txana Huni Kuin - Brazil Amazon

OFFICIAL LINK: WinterSolsticeFest.com

﻿WHEN: Friday, Dec 18 - Saturday, Dec 20, 2020 | 2PM - 10PM (PST)