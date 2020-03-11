The Seshen Shares 'Wander' Video

San Francisco Bay Area band The Seshen has shared a new video for "Wander" from CYAN via Tru Thoughts. Listen to CYAN here. The album is accompanied by a short film that will be released on April 1. The film conceptualizes a striking storyline comprised of four chapters, which proceed in the following song order: "Wander," "Dive," "Faster Than Before," and "Don't Answer," view the trailer here. The band will share the video for "Faster Than Before," the third chapter in the series, later this month.

Watch below!

The Seshen will be active during all three days of the upcoming Treefort Music Festival in Boise. They will perform on Friday, March 27 at The Hideout Stage at Woodland's before taking to the main stage for a show on Sunday, March 29. [View the festival schedule here.] The band will also hold an exclusive screening of their short film on Saturday, March 28 at 12 PM at BTC (Loft) as a part of Filmfort's Treefort Music In Motion. After their stint in Boise, The Seshen will continue their Pacific Northwest run with shows in Spokane, Seattle, Portland, and Bend during the first week of April with a DJ set on April 15 at Bar Shiru in Oakland. They'll head to NYC for a show at Mercury Lounge on April 30 and added two new shows to their run on May 17 at Resident in Los Angeles

including a film screening and June 27 at The New Parish in Oakland. See full dates below.

The short film begins with "Wander," as singer-lyricist Lalin St. Juste stands alone on a beach. She closes her eyes and becomes transported to a different time and place, where she laughs and smiles with four other women. The film then segues directly into "Dive," a harrowing tale about plunging into depression. By the end of the song, Lalin's character has fully succumbed to the darkest version of herself. As "Dive" makes way for "Faster Than Before," Lalin exits through a room and enters a new and industrial place, where she experiences a disorienting fever dream. To conclude the story, "Don't Answer" brings us back to the real world of the beach, where Lalin has come full circle. We see her laying on the sand, still wearing the white blindfold from the end of "Faster Than Before." The ocean water surrounds her, and she wakes up from the abyss. She discovers the four women from earlier in the film buried in the sand and pulls them back up to the real world, one by one. The four women slowly walk into the ocean until they disappear as Lalin looks on, releasing the last vestiges of the journey she's just taken and fully coming into herself.

The Seshen is led by singer-lyricist Lalin St. Juste and multi-talented bassist and producer Akiyoshi Ehara and features drummer Chris Thalmann, keyboard/synth player Mahesh Rao, percussionist Mirza Kopelman, and sequencer Kumar Butler. Together, they draw on a variety of inspirations, ranging from electronic to R&B, to craft their soulful, edgy, and transportive sound. Since 2012, their one-of-a-kind live act has earned them critical acclaim and a dedicated fanbase on multiple continents, as they've shared stages with the likes of Hiatus Kaiyote, Petite Noir, Tune-Yards, and Thundercat.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

For tickets, please visit here.

(New dates bolded)



Mar 27 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival, The Hideout at Woodland

Mar 28 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival CYAN Film Screening at BTC - Filmfort's Treefort In Motion

Mar 29 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival, main stage performance

Apr 01 - Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge

Apr 02 - Seattle, WA @ Substation

Apr 03 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Apr 04 - Bend, OR @ Brown Owl

Apr 15 - Oakland, CA @ Bar Shiru (DJ set only)

Apr 30 - New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

May 17 - Los Angeles, CA @ Resident w/CYAN Film Screening

June 27 - Oakland, CA @ The New Parish

Photo Credit: Brittany Powers





Related Articles View More Music Stories