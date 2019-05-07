The Seekers Release First Ever Box Set Ahead Of Mother's Day

Australia's first supergroup - The Seekers - are proud to present their first ever Limited Edition Box Set, celebrating the remarkable success of their recently released Farewell album and DVD on Decca Records.



The Farewell album and DVD was finally released last month, almost six years after the band's historic Golden Jubilee Tour of Australia - the last time The Seekers toured their home country.



Seekers member Athol Guy says of the Box Set: "We are so pleased to be launching "The Limited Edition Deluxe Seekers Box" for our fans worldwide. Decca and Universal Music have designed and constructed a wonderful collectable, packed with new merchandise our fans are sure to treasure. A terrific addition to our 50th anniversary celebrations."

More than fifty years after first dominating the global music charts, The Seekers are again showcasing their enduring popularity with Australian audiences with unprecedented ARIA chart success thanks to the Farewell project.



Having debuted at No.4 in the overall ARIA Album Charts, the Farewell album has held a Top 5position since release and the DVD has held a No. 1 position since release.



The Limited Edition Box Set is set for release on Friday 10 May - the ideal gift any Seekers fan this Mother's Day.





