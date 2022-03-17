The Rumjacks & Flatfoot Announce 'Split' EP

Celtic Punks The Rumjacks have been canvassing the country as support on the Dropkick Murphys current St Patrick's Day 2022 Tour, where they're playing tracks off their most recent EP 'Brass For Gold,' as well as their 2021 full-length 'Hestia,' and a slew of older fan favorites.

Today, the band has announced plans to release a new 6-song Split EP with Chicago's Flatfoot 56 on May 6th.

The Split EP (to be released globally on vinyl, download, streaming) offers up three new tracks from each band and is now available to pre-order (along with special limited edition vinyl leather sleeves) here.

Two leather colors are available (one for each band - 20 per band). Brown and (rich) mahogany + a natural stitch or black thread.

Both bands are now streaming a new track + companion music video in anticipation of the forthcoming EP. The Rumjacks' politically-charged song "Whitecaps" is sure to become a new live staple, while Flatfoot 56's "Mud" is a welcome addition to the band's deep catalog.

Of "Whitecaps" The Rumjacks frontman Mike Rivkees says, "The song is vaguely about the rise of far right nationalist movements. White caps meaning rough waters due to high wind... But also could be interpreted as KKK hoods. It just means something big and bad is coming politically. I wrote it based on seeing swastikas all over Eastern Europe. As a Jew, it rattles you to the core to know people want you to not exist."

Watch the new teaser video here: