The Royal Crescent Mob Returns To Stage, With Help From JackTrip

Funk-punk icons use JackTrip's cutting-edge remote collaboration technology to prepare for a long-awaited reunion this December.

Icons of the 80s-90s indie scene, funk rock group the Royal Crescent Mob returns to the stages of their home state of Ohio for two shows this winter. Set to play Dec 16 in Columbus and Dec 17 in Cincinnati, the RC Mob's reunion concerts will benefit the Tri-State Research Fund of the American Cancer Society. Making it possible is a partnership with JackTrip Labs, whose groundbreaking Virtual Studio technology allows musicians to collaborate in real time even when many miles apart. JackTrip Virtual Studio has been helpful for the Mob's four members to rehearse remotely, as they join together for their first show in 28 years.

For the RC Mob, the personal stakes for the reunion are high, especially since the charity at hand is personal. Drummer Carlton Smith (Howlin' Maggie) faces a recent Glioblastoma diagnosis, singer David Ellison (tour manager for Miley Cyrus, Camila Cabello, Kesha) has recently undergone treatment for prostate cancer, and guitarist Brian "Mr. B" Emch lost his wife, Cincinnati attorney, Sallee Fry, to pancreatic cancer earlier this year.

"It's so important to each one of us to bring the live energy our audiences expect from an RC Mob show, but it's hard to get together for an extended period of time as we are in different locations," says David Ellison. "With the help of JackTrip, we could do several of the practice sessions together and sharpen up from our individual homes. We can't wait to share our work with our listeners and help contribute to the amazing work of the American Cancer Society."

The quality of that practice is key to the band's entire creative worldview. The Royal Crescent Mob-Smith, Ellison, Emch, and bassist Happy Chichester ( Howlin' Maggie, the Twilight Singers)-is known for live shows that are nothing less than revelatory, as evidenced by a throng of devoted fans including superstar multi-instrumentalist Dave Grohl.

In a recent Loudersound article penned by Grohl just last year, he commented on seeing the band numerous times at the Legendary 9:30 Club in D.C. and how they became one of his favorite bands.

With the help of their partner JackTrip Labs, the RC Mob will capture the magic of their live performance for virtual audiences. Based on technology initially developed at Stanford University and further enhanced by the JackTrip Labs development team, JackTrip's cloud computing platform is capable of sending uncompressed audio up to 400 miles at lightspeed, allowing up to 500 users to sing and play together in perfect sync within a virtual space. This low-latency, high-quality audio makes real-time collaborative music accessible to all artists with high-speed internet access and creates a truly live listening experience for fans.

The Royal Crescent Mob will perform December 16, 2022 at The Atheneaum (Columbus, OH) and December 17, 2022 at The Madison Theatre (Covington, KY). All net proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.

The audio from the December 17th concert at the Madison Theatre concert will be live streamed on JackTrip Radio at jacktrip.radio/RCMob

Ticket Information

Columbus, Ohio December 16, 2022

www.columbusathenaeum.com/event/12617815/cd92-9-presents-royal-crescent-mob-reunion-show/

Cincinnati, Ohio (Covington, KY) December 17, 2022

www.ticketmaster.com/royal-crescent-mob-covington-kentucky-12-17-2022/event/16005D5AC99E5DD8

