The Roots & Live Nation Urban Set 'Roots Picnic' 2024 Lineup

Delivering a musical and cultural experience without comparison, GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum hip-hop luminaries The Roots and Live Nation Urban proudly present the 2024 installment of “Roots Picnic.”

The two-day festival returns to its longtime home of The Mann in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, PA on Saturday and Sunday, June 1-2, 2024. Building anticipation, the Roots Picnic alumni presale goes live on Tuesday, February 20th at 10 AM ET, while general on-sale begins Friday, February 23rd at 10 AM ET. Weekend tickets and VIP packages will be available HERE.

Upholding a tradition, the lineup unites a cohort of generational voices with some of the culture's most influential rising acts. As such, multi-GRAMMY Award-winning legend Lil Wayne will headline the festival with The Roots delivering a set highlighted by decades of definitive hits and an immersive celebration of his multi-cultural hometown New Orleans which will include special guests PJ Morton, and Trombone Shorty.

Additionally, powerhouse Jill Scott, who is coming off the heels of a massive 20th anniversary tour of her 2000 seminal debut album, Who Is Jill Scott?, will co-headline and continue to captivate with spirit, style, and soul in her hometown of Philadelphia.

At its core, the DNA of “Roots Picnic” represents a spirit of boundless collaboration and unfettered creativity. In response to overwhelming fan demand, this year, the festival notably welcomes Victoria Monét, hot off multiple 2024 GRAMMY Award wins and her career-defining LP Jaguar II. Among other icons, André 3000 will perform in support of his acclaimed solo debut, New Blue Sun.

After reaching arena status last year with a sellout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn for his first headlining performance in over two years, Gunna returns to Philadelphia as one of the weekend's marquee acts. The impressive and eclectic lineup also features Sexyy Red, Tyla, Smino, Babyface, Adam Blackstone featuring Fantasia & Muni Long, Cam'ron, Nas, Wale, Robert Glasper featuring Yebba, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and more. Full confirmed lineup below.

Offering an inimitable experience, “Roots Picnic” will boast the Parkside Stage (formerly Podcast Stage) hosting a wide range of curated experiential media along with live podcasts and DJ driven immersive experiences ranging from Million Dollaz Worth of Game, R&B Only & U+ME+RNB to Tonight's Conversation, Juan Epstein Podcast, World Series of Spades and They Have the Range. The concourse will be populated by various immersive activations to be announced soon.

Last year, “Roots Picnic '' showcased unforgettable sets from super bowl performer Usher & The Roots, Ms. Lauryn Hill with a surprise Fugees reunion, Dave Chappelle, State Property, Lil Uzi Vert, and more. Variety raved, “The 2023 iteration of the Roots Picnic wound up being its most thoroughly engaging, and surprise-filled festival,” and Rolling Stone christened it “a Philly institution.” ESSENCE raved, “The weekend marked a beautiful celebration of culture, art, music, and the city of brotherly love.”

“Roots Picnic” has continued to be one of the summer's most highly anticipated festivals and a celebration of Philadelphia's robust music scene. Over the years, it's been named one of UPROXX's “Best Festivals For Hip-Hop Fans Of Any Generation” and lauded as “a major staple within the Black community." Billboard included the Roots Picnic in their Top 50 Music Festivals round-up, and perhaps BET put it best, “the two-day event proves why hip hop is such a regenerative force of nature.”

Since launching in 2007, The Roots Picnic has stood at the crossroads of music and culture, entertaining, engaging, and enlightening millions of fans along the way. Its dynamic lineups have included everyone from The Weeknd, Pharrell, Snoop Dogg, Phantogram, Usher, Nas, A$AP Rocky, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, and Future to Vampire Weekend, The War on Drugs, Gary Clark, Jr., Solange, Diplo, Gnarls Barkley, and more. “Roots Picnic” isn't just a cornerstone of the group's career, but a cornerstone of the culture.

FULL LINEUP:

Lil Wayne & The Roots Celebrate New Orleans (feat. Special guests PJ Morton, Trombone Shorty)

Jill Scott

André 3000

Nas

Gunna

Victoria Monét

Sexyy Red

Babyface

Robert Glasper & Yebba

J.Period Live Mixtape featuring Black Thought, Method Man, and Redman

Adam Blackstone's Legacy Experience featuring Fantasia and Muni Long

Smino

Cam'ron

Wale

Tyla

Marsha Ambrosius

Baller Alert Presents Backyard Band featuring Scarface & Amerie

October London

Leon Thomas

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Funk Flex

Q

Blk Odyssy

OT7 Quanny

Kenya Vaun

N3wyrkla

Julian King

Rec Philly Presents Chioke

DJ Diamond Kuts

DJ Aktive

DJ Doc B

DJ RL

PARKSIDE STAGE (formerly podcast stage):

R&B Only

U+ME+RNB

They Have the Range

Million Dollaz Worth of Game

Tonight's Conversation

Juan Epstein Podcast

World Series of Spades

**Lineup subject to change