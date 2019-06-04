The Rocket Summer Announces Fall 2019 Tour Dates

The Rocket Summer's multi-instrumentalist, producer, songwriter, and performer, Bryce Avary, announces a 28-date North American tour for the Fall of 2019 in support of his new album, Sweet Shivers, due out this summer, on August 2, 2019. Fans will not only get to hear the new songs live for the first time, but can look forward to singing along to their favorite TRS classics. The up to 2-hour sets will have the quintessential high octane energy that Avary brings to every performance, balanced with intimate, cerebral moments, a delicate craft that Avary has curated and evolved since the dawn of his career.

VIP packages will be available for all shows and include: one (1) general admission ticket, early entrance, an acoustic performance, an exclusive VIP tour laminate, a signed poster, and a meet & greet that includes a photo opp. An optional add-on will be available for anyone who wants a signed vinyl copy of Sweet Shivers. On June 5, the VIP pre-sale will be open to anyone who pre-orders the album. On June 6, VIP will be on-sale for all, and on June 7, general admission will be on-sale. Tickets & details can be found at therocketsummer.com.

Avary writes to his fans: "The Rocket Summer Tour 2019. It's time. Playing live and living within the spirit of the collective heartbeat we share inside these rooms, around these songs, is like oxygen to me. Join me as I finally come up for air. My band and I, along with you, plan to annihilate the spirit of the mundane and throw color into the grey night after night. I need this, I need you and I can't wait to see you soon."

The new album, Sweet Shivers, was announced alongside a pre-order campaign, including exclusive limited items ranging from handwritten lyrics to vinyl test pressings, and instruments used on the recording, many of which sold out within hours of launch. Avary's highly-anticipated, seventh studio album, Sweet Shivers was crafted between a rural Texan cabin and Los Angeles, bringing a broad perspective that permeates the album. Like the bumblebee that graces the album's cover who sees color differently than humans, the collection of songs invites listeners to try on a new perceptive lens. The album is Avary's first since 2016's critically-acclaimed Zoetic which was praised by New Noise Magazine as "undoubtedly The Rocket Summer's best release," and marks another defiant step forward in his sonic evolution following sold out dates on his most recent headlining tour.

For a first taste of Sweet Shivers, The Rocker Summer just shared the anthemic, debut single, "Shatter Us." The brand new video explores the emotion that builds in the song through dancer / actress Brianna Brill, and fans get a cameo of Bryce Avary. The song debuted exclusively on Alternative Press. Avary says, "when I close my eyes and hear this song... I envision it being nighttime and buildings all around me seemingly crumbling yet refusing to allow the wreckage and debris take down what's most important in my life. I don't hear it as a 'woe is me' type of lyric, but rather more of a battle cry to refuse to slip when the rain is pummeling. Sonically, I wanted to paint a picture that was explosive and calm, soft and violent." The song sets the stage for the forthcoming album and the project's "veritable army of die-hard fans (Diffuser FM)" can secure their tickets to see it performed live, starting June 5.

SWEET SHIVERS TOUR DATES

September:

9/10 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

9/12 - 3TEN - Austin, TX

9/13 - The Kessler - Dallas, TX

9/14 - White Oak Upstairs - Houston, TX

9/17 - The Social - Orlando, FL

9/19 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN

9/20 - Masquerade Hell - Atlanta, GA

9/21 - Cradle Back room, Carrboro, NC

9/22 - Visulite - Charlotte, NC

9/24 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

9/25 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

9/27 - ONCE Somerville - Boston, MA

9/28 - Gramercy - New York, NY

9/29 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY

October:

10/1 - Lee's Place - Toronto, ON

10/3 - Musica - Akron, OH

10/4 - The Loving Touch - Detroit, MI

10/5 - Chop Shop - Chicago, IL

10/6 - Amsterdam - Minneapolis, MN

10/8 - Riot Room, Kansas City, MO

10/10 - Marquis - Denver, CO

10/11 - In The Venue - Salt Lake City, UT

10/13 - Crocodile - Seattle, WA

10/14 - Lola's Room - Portland, OR

10/16 - Starline, Oakland, CA

10/17 - The Roxy - Los Angeles, CA

10/18 - Soda Bar - San Diego, CA

10/19 - Bunkhouse Saloon - Las Vegas, NV





