The Requiem Announce Debut Album 'A Cure To Poison The World'

The band will release their debut album A Cure to Poison the World on February 16, 2024.

By: Oct. 27, 2023

Darkly romantic Florida rock band THE REQUIEM — Damien [vocals], Felipe [lead guitar], and Salem [bass] — will release their debut album A Cure to Poison the World on February 16, 2024 via Fearless Records. Pre-order it here.

Today, the band has shared the video for new single "An Elegy Written on Porcelain Arms." 

On the track, the band goes from 0 to 60 and they stay there. It's a high energy hard rocker with potent, pop punk vibes. It will remind you of your favorite '00s Warped Tour bands, but with a modern edge.

 "This song is about seeing someone disappear into themselves as they pass on, and the feeling of hopelessness you get from being little to no help for them, only as an emotional tourniquet of sorts," the band explains.

Regarding the album as a whole, the band sees it as a catalyst with which to directly connect with fans. "I want people to actually be able to relate to the music and identify," Damien says. "It's the same way I felt my favorite artists spoke for me." Felipe shares the sentiment, saying, "Our goal is to be our most pure form These songs thematically reference growing up, the struggles of becoming an adult, and lessons we've learned."

ABOUT THE REQUIEM:

No matter how sunny it may be in Broward County, a different energy exists beneath the surface. Each generation it seeps out, either in the area's shock rock luminaries during the nineties or a bevy of post-Soundcloud rap stars in the twenty-tens. That brings us to The Requiem.

The Broward County, FL trio—Damien [vocals], Felipe [lead guitar], and Salem [bass]—piece together elements of alternative, rock, emo, and even eighties into an uncompromising and undeniable vision of what music can be without boundaries. After piling up over 1 million streams independently and stirring up buzz, the group captivate on a series of 2023 singles and more to come.

"We want to represent our generation in the best way possible," exclaims Damien. "Rock music has lost the sloppiness and the vulgarity it used to have. When you're young, you need to embrace that attitude and danger. We want to bring all of that back to alternative music."

The band embarked on this mission back in 2020. Damien teamed up with Salem and Felipe. Together, they nodded to influences as diverse as The Used, AFI, Pierce The Veil, and Finch as well as Ozzy Osbourne, Mötley Crüe, and Genesis. They gained traction with the independent single "Corpse Party," reeling in 371K Spotify streams and counting.



