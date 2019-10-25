The Regrettes Release 'Holiday-ish' Feat. Dylan Minnette

The Regrettes have released an original song for this year's holiday season, "Holiday-ish" (feat. Dylan Minnette), out today on Warner Records. Co-written by The Regrettes' frontwoman Lydia Night and her boyfriend, Dylan, the track will also be released as a 7" vinyl available on November 29th in celebration of Record Store Day's Black Friday special. Side A of the 7" is the final studio recording, while Side B includes a demo version of the track that was recorded as a voice memo in the couple's home.

The L.A. power-pop group recently released their highly-anticipated sophomore album, How Do You Love? to overwhelming global praise from the likes of NPR, NME, Elle, Teen Vogue, Consequence of Sound, Nylon, Kerrang and many more. They just wrapped their sold-out North American headline tour, earning continued critical acclaim, including Nashville Scene who states, "Lydia Night is already well into a career in rock" and Paste who attests, "I feel truly confident in saying the future of punk rock and garage pop is in good hands." Next up, The Regrettes will bring their energetic live show across the pond for a UK/Europe headline run.

In 2018, the band - comprised of Lydia Night (19, vocals), Genessa Gariano (22, guitar), Brooke Dickson (24, bass) and Drew Thomsen (22, drums)-released their critically acclaimed Attention Seeker EP and dominated the year's top summer festivals, from Coachella to Reading + Leeds, landing on the covers of L.A. Times and L.A. Weekly and earning praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, Billboard, USA Today, Variety, and The Guardian. Together, the group has graced the stages of Good Morning America, CONANand Jimmy Kimmel Live!, toured extensively across North America and Europe, and garnered raves from NPR, Vogue, Entertainment Weekly, Consequence of Sound, and many more since the 2017 release of their breakthrough debut album, Feel Your Feelings, Fool!





