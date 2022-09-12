Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Regrettes Announce 29-Date Tour With Yungblud In 2023

The Regrettes Announce 29-Date Tour With Yungblud In 2023

The new tour dates kick off Friday, April 28.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

The Regrettes confirm that they will support Yungblud on his 29-date headlining tour of North America throughout April, May, and July of 2023. The band will perform in cities including Atlanta, New York, Toronto, and Nashville, and tickets for all dates will go on sale here on Friday, September 16th at 10am Local Time.

Recently the band shared their music video for "Barely On My Mind," directed by Claire Vogel. The video was recorded on the streets of Brooklyn ahead of their sold-out Irving Plaza show during the Further Joy headlining tour.

The Regrettes' third studio album, Further Joy, is out now via Warner Records. With the album, The Regrettes, consisting of singer and songwriter, Lydia Night, as well as Genessa Gariano (guitar), Brooke Dickson (bass), and Drew Thomsen (drums), have written a manual for living in these times, replete with highly personalized songs about things we're all going through.

Night shares, "that phrase, 'further joy,' summarized what it meant to be on the hamster wheel of constantly chasing happiness, but in turn, that's what makes you unhappy. I was stuck in a loop of wanting to be better, wanting to be good, and therefore I couldn't be here. I couldn't be present."

The desire to break free of that cycle is what the band's third album, Further Joy, is all about, a joyous and self-aware soundtrack for those interested in what Lydia refers to as "dancing the pain away." Further Joy is available in formats including digital/streaming, CD, and vinyl. Independent Record Stores and The Regrettes official store will have "Joy" pink vinyl.

The Regrettes Tour Dates (New Dates w/ Yungblud in Bold)

Sun Sep 25 - Dover, DE - - - Firefly Music Festival
Wed Oct 12 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum (w/ My Chemical Romance)
Dec 3 & 4 - Phoenix, AZ - - Zona Music Festival
Fri Apr 28 - Seattle, WA - - Paramount Theatre
Sat Apr 29 - Vancouver, BC - - PNE Forum
Tue May 2 - Garden City, ID - Revolution Concert House And Event Center
Thu May 4 - Las Vegas, NV - - Brooklyn Bowl
Sun May 7 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Thu May 11 Austin, TX - - - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Fri May 12 - Irving, TX - - - The Pavilion At Toyota Music Factory
Sat May 13 - Houston, TX - - 713 Music Hall
Tue May 16 Miami, FL - - - FPL Solar Amphitheatre
Wed May 17 St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
Fri May 19 - Atlanta, GA - - Coca Cola Roxy
Sat May 20 - Raleigh, NC - - The Red Hat Amphitheater
Sun May 21 - Baltimore, MD - - Pier Six Pavilion
Tue May 23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Wed May 24 - Wallingford, CT - The Dome At Oakdale
Fri May 26 - Toronto, ON - - History
Sun May 28 Montreal, QC - - Mtelus
Fri Jul 7 - - Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre At Freedom Hill
Sat Jul 8 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater At White River State Park
Tue Jul 11 - Cleveland, OH - - Jacobs Pavilion
Wed Jul 12 - Pittsburgh, PA - - Stage AA
Fri Jul 14 - New York, NY - - The Rooftop At Pier 17
Sat Jul 15 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Sun Jul 16 - Boston, Ma - - MGM Music Hall At Fenway
Wed Jul 19 - Nashville, TN - - Ascend Amphitheater
Fri Jul 21 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
Sat Jul 22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory
Mon Jul 24 - Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
Tue Jul 25 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Jennifer Hudson Reveals How She Will Honor Broadway Through Her New Talk ShowInterview: Jennifer Hudson Reveals How She Will Honor Broadway Through Her New Talk Show
September 10, 2022

Jennifer Hudson is gearing up to light up daytime with her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show! Ahead of the premiere, BroadwayWorld spoke with the recent EGOT winner to discuss how Broadway will be featured in the new talk show, her dream guests, what will set her talk show apart from others, and more.
Jake La Botz Releases New Album 'Hair On Fire'Jake La Botz Releases New Album 'Hair On Fire'
September 9, 2022

La Botz will be touring in support of the record on his Tattoo Across America Tour, where he’ll be playing across the country, with some unusual places along the way, including the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa, which the executive director for, and rapper, Danny Boy O'Connor (House of Pain/La Coka Nostra) personally booked La Botz for.
Aidan Bissett Shares New Single 'Tripping Over Air'Aidan Bissett Shares New Single 'Tripping Over Air'
September 9, 2022

As the EP pre-order launches, he shared the new single “Tripping Over Air,” which he wrote with Captain Cuts (Walk The Moon, Lennon Stella), who produced, and David Charles Fisher. Fans who pre-order the digital EP will instantly receive “Tripping Over Air” plus the track “Twenty Something,” which was released in June.
The Higher Releases Title Track to Forthcoming 'Elvis in Wonderland' EPThe Higher Releases Title Track to Forthcoming 'Elvis in Wonderland' EP
September 9, 2022

The Higher has released the second single to their upcoming project: the “Elvis in Wonderland” title track across DSPs.  For the band, “Elvis in Wonderland'' is a commentary on the sensation that Las Vegas brings to those who desire a much needed escape. Watch the music video for the new single and check out upcoming tour dates!
Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Release New '9 to 5' ReworkDolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Release New '9 to 5' Rework
September 9, 2022

Directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane, the documentary infuses humor with facts as the cast of the original blockbuster film 9 to 5—Dolly Parton,  Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman, as well as Rita Moreno and Allison Janney from  the 9 to 5 TV Series and 9 to 5 Broadway Musical. Listen to the new duet now!