The Reflectors Announce Release Date For New Album

Article Pixel Apr. 8, 2020  

Los Angeles powerpop/punk quartet The Reflectors have announced that the street date of their new album First Impression will be May 29, 2020.

Releasing via independent labels Time For Action Records (Europe) and Burger Records (rest of world), First Impression will be available to stream on all major digital platforms and is available to pre-order now on vinyl, CD and cassette. "Champagne," the first single from the upcoming album, is available to stream now on Spotify.

Recorded at Jazzcat Studios in Long Beach, California and produced by Johnny Bell, First Impression is full of punchy harmonies, hard-hitting beats, and catchy melodies. The Reflectors are: James Carman (guitar / vox), Ryan Miranda (bass), Nick Faciane (guitar / vox), and Johnny Reyes (drums).

