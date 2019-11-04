The Raconteurs Share 'Somedays (I Don't Feel Like Trying)' Video

The Raconteurs - Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence and Patrick Keeler - have shared a new video for "Somedays (I Don't Feel Like Trying)".

Watch the video below!

The video was directed by Ben Chappell and prominently features the iconic House On The Rock in Spring Green, WI.

The Raconteurs are currently touring in support of their long-awaited new album, HELP US STRANGER (Third Man Records), which has already seen the band perform across much of the US and will include dates in South America and Hawaii before the year's end. See below for the full list of tour dates.

THE RACONTEURS LIVE 2019

November 7: New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore NOLA #

November 8: Birmingham, AL - Alabama Theatre #

November 9: St. Augustine, FL - The Amp @

November 10: Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore Miami Beach #

November 12: Teatro Gran Rex - Buenos Aires, Argentina (SOLD OUT)

November 13: Teatro Coliseo - Santiago, Chile

November 15: Popload Festival - São Paulo, Brazil *

November 17: Corona Capital - Mexico City, Mexico *

November 18: Plaza Condesa - Mexico City, Mexico (SOLD OUT)

December 5: Portland, OR - KNRK December To Remember at Crystal Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

December 7: San Jose, CA - ALT 105.3's Not So Silent Night at SAP Center at San Jose *

December 12: Honolulu, HI - The Republik

December 13: Honolulu, HI - The Republik

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE

# WITH KING JAMES & THE SPECIAL MEN

@ WITH MARGO PRICE





