The Proven Ones to Release New Album

It's one thing to claim you are "proven," it's quite another to have the credentials to back it up. Comprised of five of the most formidable musicians on the blues scene today - guitarist Kid Ramos, vocalist Brian Templeton, keyboardist Anthony Geraci, bassist Willie J. Campbell and drummer Jimi Bott - the band has collectively amassed a slew of accomplishments; dozens of awards won, decades of years playing top-notch music, hundreds of recordings, thousands of hours on the road, and millions of fans worldwide. These five musicians have proven their worth to the world over decades of hard work.

The Proven Ones upcoming album, You Ain't Done, expands the blues-rock template initially established with their debut effort, Wild Again. The latter garnered a 2019 Blues Music Award Nomination from the Blues Foundation for Best Contemporary Blues Recording and also brought Campbell, Geraci, and Bott individual nominations as well.

The upcoming album finds the band expanding their musical limits and making an even bolder statement. Produced, mixed, and engineered by Bott, and coproduced by the equally legendary Mike Zito, it was recorded at Dockside Studio in Maurice, LA (with additional recording at Roseleaf Recording in Portland, OR and Rear Window in Brookline, MA) and features songwriting contributions from each musician in the band.

"We wanted to stretch the boundaries for this record" Templeton explains. "For the most part we are all known as blues musicians, and rightly so, but we love many styles and naturally want to indulge in them as well. I think we've accomplished that with this record. There's rock, soul, country, some Latin influence, a bit of pop, and, dare I say a punk vibe in parts as well. I believe it's going to break down a few walls."

Members of TPO hail from bands such as The Fabulous Thunderbirds, The Radio Kings, The Mannish Boys, and Sugar Ray and the Bluetones. The Proven Ones can claim credits on literally hundreds of recordings. They have shared the spotlight with innumerable world class musicians at major music venues across the globe. Together, they make for a potent force all their own. Vivascene declared, "The familiarity between these musicians breeds a feeling of comfortability and a palpable camaraderie... that enhances each and every note they play." Individually, their respective resumes place them in the upper echelon of contemporary blues players.





