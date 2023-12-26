The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra to Play Birdland in February

The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra will be performing at Birdland on Sunday, February 11 at 5:30pm for one set.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra to Play Birdland in February

Now in its 17th year, The Pete McGuinness Jazz Orchestra returns to the Birdland main stage on Sunday, February 11 at 5:30pm for one set, presenting Pete's Grammy nominated big band arrangements, originals, jazz singing, and all the great well-seasoned NYC jazz musicians in his 17-piece group.

Collectively, both Pete and his long-time bandmates have performed with some of the world's most famous big bands, including those led by Maria Schneider, Woody Herman, Buddy Rich, Jimmy Heath, John Fedchock, Lionel Hampton, Mike Holober, and others through the years.

Pete himself is a three-time Grammy nominated arranger, a multi-award-winning jazz vocalist, and Professor of Arranging in the renowned jazz program at William Paterson University in Wayne, NJ.




