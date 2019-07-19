The Parlotones Premiere New Music Video For ANTIDOTE With The Big Takeover

South African indie rockers THE PARLOTONES have premiered their cinematic, siren-inspired music video for "Antidote" with The Big Takeover. "Antidote" is taken from their brand new eighth album China, which was released June 28th, 2019.



Written by Parlotones member Rob Davidson, "Antidote" dabbles in dark themes while enveloped in an upbeat 80's inspired texture. Davidson delves into the writing and production of the song, adding: "The song tackles the theme of 'last chances' and admitting fault in one's self. It pleads for one more shot at being the person the other one deserves by changing their selfish ways and growing as a person. Originally written as a piano ballad, it took on an 80's synth pop vibe reminiscent of Pet Shop Boys/Depeche Mode to create a more upbeat song but with a darker undertone. It asks for forgiveness but also knows you have to sleep in the bed you made."



The music video adds a brilliant visual element to the song with the concept inspired by the lyrics taken from the chorus. "The idea came from the lyrics 'You're the ocean, I'm the sea. You're the voice that calls to me,' which in my opinion represented the lust struggles of the sirens and sailors," explains music video director, Ryan du Toit from Dutwaa Creative Agency+. He continues, "The story to be told was a reflection of love struggles in today's life, which is shown in the video by visualizing 'capture, lust, allure, death and entrapment.' During the video, the idea was to show all the past lovers dead in the water, but all warning signs are ignored - a man set on course to find love no matter the consequences."

The follow-up to 2015's Antiques and Artefacts, China blends monumental sounds and thrilling textures while touching on the deeper meaning of what it's like to be human. Recorded over a four month period at High Seas Studios in Johannesburg, the creative process commenced with lead singer Kahn Morbee spending a period of time in England with a selection of renowned songwriters to establish the path the album would take. Working with the likes of two-time Ivor Novello Award winner and Grammy-nominated songwriter Sacha Skarbek (best known for writing James Blunt's hit singles "You're Beautiful" and "Goodbye My Lover" as well having worked with artists such as Adele, Lana Del Rey, Jason Mraz, Tears for Fears, and many more), Richard Archer (singer-songwriter, lead vocalist, guitarist and principal songwriter of indie rock band Hard-Fi), Get Cape, Wear Cape, Fly musician Sam Duckworth, and a selection of other songwriters, the foundation of the album was born.



The album offers 14 tracks that are sure to appeal to the band's fans around the world, as well as open them up to a whole new audience with their ever-evolving musical palette, yet still maintaining that signature Parlotones sound.

The Parlotones have toured extensively across the globe since 2007 and have played hundreds of shows and festivals including stops at T in the Park, V Fest, SXSW, and Canadian Music Week. They have also shared the stage with renowned acts like Coldplay, Snow Patrol,Violent Femmes, and Imagine Dragons. One of the band's many highlights came in 2009/2010 during their Stardust Galaxies world tour as they sold out headline arena shows at the 20,000 capacity Coca Cola Dome in Johannesburg and the Grand West Arena in Cape Town. In 2010, the band also opened up the soccer World Cup, where they were broadcast to roughly one billion people worldwide.

