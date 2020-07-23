The Ones You Forgot Announce Upcoming Single 'Something For Me'

New Jersey-based pop/rock band The Ones You Forgot have announced the upcoming release of their new single "Something For Me," which was made available on all digital platforms July 22nd.

Vivacious and packed with infectious energy, "Something For Me" is a true testament to the band's diversity. Their first release since playing at the 25th Anniversary of the Vans Warped Tour, "Something For Me" paints a vivid picture of self-love, symbolizing new beginnings and evolution. About the new single, the band states:

"Something For Me embraces the freedom of escaping an unhealthy relationship, and the struggle that unfortunately comes along with it. It's all about realizing the love you deserve and learning that it's not fair for you to keep waiting for respect, especially when you repeatedly ask for it. One of the most frustrating parts, is when you still crave that person even when you know they are only killing you from the inside out."

The Ones You Forgot is a pop rock band from Brick, NJ that was formed in 2014 after long-time friends and guitarists Ferdinand Benauro and Matt Thompson noticed remarkable covers on Instagram from vocalist Jenna Bruno. When the three had the chance to play together, they realized they were in the perfect spot to start a band and rounded out the group with the addition of Justin Rodman on drums and Lance Nelson on bass. The Ones Your Forgot kicked off their debut release the following year with Peaks & Valleys; however, it wasn't until their "Make It Out Alive" single release in late 2016 that solidified their sound and structure. Drawing inspiration from acts including State Champs, We Are The In Crowd and All Time Low, the band combined their backgrounds to cultivate the diversity heard through their music.



Taking some time to perfect their sound, the band spent the following year writing new music and playing shows, opening for artists such as Emarosa, Boys Like Girls, Four Year Strong, Never Shout Never, and Seaway, among others. Now the band has returned with a brand new EP, 'Too Afraid To Say', and it's available everywhere. Produced and mixed by Rob Freeman (Armor For Sleep, Hit The Lights) at Audio Pilot Studios and mastered by Rogue Planet Mastering, the EP tells a story of the elements that we are all afraid of, but too reluctant to vocalize to a loved one, a friend, or even yourself. Vocalist Jenna Bruno shares, "We want our listeners to know that feeling scared or vulnerable is okay, and everyone has their own unique way of overcoming it when the time is right."

After their appearance at the 25th Anniversary of the Vans Warped Tour in summer of 2019, The Ones You Forgot are ready to prove themselves with new music in 2020.

