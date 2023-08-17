The Omnific Share New Single 'Phat Mackerel' Ahead of World Tour

Globally renowned Melbourne instrumental prog trio The Omnific have unleashed the all-new djent-propelled single, 'Phat Mackerel' - out now via Australian label Wild Thing Records.

The track comes as the band’s first new offering since its acclaimed 2021 debut album, Escapades, which cemented The Omnific’s status as torchbearers of the next generation of progressive rock and metal, thanks to their unparalleled musicianship and unmistakable, earthmoving dual bass riffage.

By eschewing guitars for a second bass, the supernatural intertwining duality of bassists Matt Fack (Fackrell) and Toby Peterson-Stewart, backed by flamboyant drummer Jerome Lematua, taps into this distinct frequency that sings in ways that vocals could not replicate; a constant that has remained true since the band’s formation in 2016.

The Omnific’s mosaic of progressive rock, djent, funk, and synth-driven soundscapes has captivated a worldwide following, with the young virtuosic band accruing millions of streams and views on Spotify and YouTube, respectively. The Omnific have built a reputation for delivering stunning technical live shows that include international headlining tours, and sharing stages with the likes of Between The Buried And Me, Intervals, and Twelve Foot Ninja.

This year, the group toured with Ne Obliviscaris in Europe, and Polyphia on their sold out Australian tour; following Polyphia’s own Clay Gober featuring on the Escapades hit track Antecedent.

A keen eye may catch that the name "Phat Mackerel" comes from a spoonerism of Fackrell’s name, one which he has been tagged with for his entire life. Now years later and with the trio’s combined power, The Omnific slap and tap their way through virtual realms, seeking to finally settle the score with the track's titular foe.

Adam Bentley (Felix Martin, Arch Echo) and Ermin Hamidovic (Plini, Periphery, Devin Townsend) return for mixing and mastering duties respectively, injecting this latest single with the same shine and pop that made Escapades so immediately visceral.

Airy atmospheric textures serve as a scale-setting backdrop to the dexterous wallop of twin bass guitars and the precise punch of percussion, culminating in an epic display of technical ability, unbridled creativity, and the quirky charisma that The Omnific imbues in its craft.

Debuting alongside 'Phat Mackerel' is an accompanying music video for the track. Captured by director Jamie McVicker (Plini, I Built The Sky), the nostalgic visual accompaniment depicts The Omnific’s mission to defeat The Mack, with the trio’s quirky sense of humor and passion for retro gaming immediately shining through, even capping off with a boss fight against Phat Mackerel himself.

As if he were Captain Ahab to Phat Mackerel’s Moby Dick, Fack concludes, “Born to be Matt Fackrell, forced to be Phat Mackerel. After a life filled with the name Phat Mackerel, it's now time to eradicate the fish once and for all!”

From Melbourne to New York, and everywhere in between, the band will embark on a landmark 46-date Phat Mackerel World Tour, covering Australia, Europe, UK, USA, and Canada; including legendary festivals BIGSOUND (AU), Reeperbahn (DE), and Euroblast (DE), plus supporting fellow Australians Ne Obliviscaris across North America. The world’s most prominent bass-driven instrumental rock act are firmly in the global spotlight. With 'Phat Mackerel', there are no signs of stopping anytime soon.

Phat Mackerel World Tour -- North America Dates

With Ne Obliviscaris & Beyond Creation

Thursday October 5 - Soundstage, Baltimore, MD

Friday October 6 - Underground Arts, Philadelphia, PA

Saturday October 7 - The Broadberry, Richmond, VA

Sunday October 8 - The Masquerade, Atlanta, GA

Tuesday October 10 - The Orpheum, Tampa, FL

Wednesday October 11 - The Haven, Orlando, FL

Friday October 13 - Warehouse Live, Houston, TX

Saturday October 14 - The Echo Lounge, Dallas, TX

Sunday October 15 - Vibes Event Center, San Antonio, TX

Tuesday October 17 - Sunshine Theater, Albuquerque, NM

Wednesday October 18 - The Nile Theater, Phoenix, AZ

Friday October 20 - House Of Blues, San Diego, CA

Saturday October 21 - The Belasco Theater, Los Angeles, CA

Sunday October 22 - DNA Lounge, San Francisco, CA

Tuesday October 24 - Metro Music Hall, Salt Lake City, UT

Wednesday October 25 - Knitting Factory, Boise, ID

Thursday October 26 - Virginia Street Brewhouse, Reno, NV

Friday October 27 - BossaNova Ballroom, Portland, OR

Saturday October 28 - El Corazon, Seattle, WA

Sunday October 29 - Rickshaw Theater, Vancouver, BC

Tuesday October 31 - The Starlite Room, Edmonton, AB

Wednesday November 1 - The Palace Theatre, Calgary, AB

Friday November 3 - Gothic Theatre, Denver, CO

Saturday November 4 - Royal Grove, Lincoln, NE

Sunday November 5 - Fine Line, Minneapolis, MN

Tuesday November 7 - Bottom Lounge, Chicago, IL

Wednesday November 8 - Crofoot Ballroom, Detroit, MI

Thursday November 9 - Opera House, Toronto, ON

Friday November 10 - Club Soda, Montreal, QC

Saturday November 11 - Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA

Monday November 13 - Gramercy Theater, New York, NY