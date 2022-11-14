The Offspring Release 'Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home For Christmas)'
The Offspring have released their latest contribution to the holiday music canon: a stirring and heartfelt rendition of Charles Brown's classic "Bells Will Be Ringing (Please Come Home for Christmas)."
"We've always loved the classic Charles Brown version of this song and think it's really underappreciated," noted singer Dexter Holland. "We thought it would be the perfect follow up to "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home,"), which we recorded last year, and continuing on the coming home for Christmas theme."
The Offspring has spent much of the past year playing to capacity crowds on headline tours and at festivals across the globe in support of their most recent album, Let the Bad Times Roll.
Currently in the midst of a Canadian tour, they will close out the year with a two-week run of dates in Australia that includes sold-out shows in Perth, Melbourne, Wollongong, Sydney, and Brisbane. The band has announced a spring tour of Europe and the UK and will announce further tour plans in the coming months. For ticket information, go here.
About The Offspring
Legends and innovators of the Southern California rock scene, The Offspring have sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, won countless awards, and have toured consistently, playing more than 500 shows in the last decade alone.
Their music has had a lasting impact across film, television, and video games, and their latest album Let the Bad Times Roll has been a huge global success, hitting career-high chart debuts with seven top 5 and ten top 10 international debuts and nine top ten debuts in the US. The album peaked at #3 on the UK chart and hit #1 on the Alternative Albums chart in the US.
The Offspring - Tour Dates
11.12 Leon's Centre, Kingston, ON
11.13 Meridian Centre, St. Catharines, ON
11.15 Caesars Windsor Colosseum, Windsor, ON
11.18 Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB
11.19 Sasktel Centre, Saskatoon, SK
11.21 Rogers Place, Edmonton, AB
11.22 Bonnetts Energy Centre, Grande Prairie, AB
11.23 Grey Eagle Casino, Calgary, AB
11.25 Prospera Place, Kelowna, BC
11.26 Abbotsford Centre, Abbotsford, BC
11.27 Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, Victoria, BC
12.3 HBF Stadium, Perth, AU
12.5 AEC Arena, Adelaide, AU
12.7 John Cain Arena, Melbourne, AU
12.9 WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, AU
12.11 Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, AU
12.14 Riverstage, Brisbane, AU
12.15 Riverstage, Brisbane, AU
2.25 Tempe Beach Park, Tempe, AZ
5.11 Zielbau Arena, Winterthur, CH
5.13 Arena Nova, Wiener Neustadt, AT
5.14 Zenith, Munich, DE
5.16 UFO Velodrom, Berlin, DE
5.17 Sporthalle, Hamburg, DE
5.19 Forest National, Brussels, BE
5.20 AFAS Live, Amsterdam, NL
5.22 Mistubishi Electric Halle, Dusseldorf, DE
5.24 Zenith, Nantes, FR
5.25 AccorHotels Arena, Paris, FR
5.27 Hatfield Park, Slam Dunk Festival - South, Hatfield, UK
5.28 Temple Newsam, Slam Dunk Festival - North, Leeds, UK
