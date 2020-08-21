The Nied's Hotel Band Releases 'Sacred Land'

'Sacred Land' drops today, August 21st.

Nied's Hotel Band are releasing "Sacred Land" on August 21, 2020. The American-proud anthem will benefit local small businesses.

"It's a time in America where there's so much talking down about this country...there's so much negativity...we're here to say that this is the greatest land in the world. We need to pull together and hold our heads high and remember what sacrifices generations past have made, so that we can live free. We're proud to be Americans!" - John Vento, Nied's Hotel Band

Blue collar workers. Steel mills. Coal mines. Hard-working men and women. Family gatherings with Grandma and Grandpa. Actually talking to your neighbor. These are the things that built a community..a city...a nation. These are the things that John Vento & The Nied's Hotel Band want you to recall in their latest single release, "Sacred Land."

Co-writer Tim Hadley recalls, "Stephen (Christopher, co-writer) was the original guitarist for NHB. I joined the band on guitar after Stephen left and remembered liking the version of "Sacred Land" that they had started. The band eventually abandoned the tune, feeling it was too "Americana." Years later, I mentioned to John that I wanted to do my own arrangement of it for a proposed solo release of his. I rearranged some of Stephen's chords & words, wrote the middle section and then got Stephen's approval that we co-wrote the song...even though our contributions were years apart! Local phenom Mia Z (contestant on "The Voice") added the backing vocals."

Not only do Vento and the band talk the talk, they also walk the walk: A portion of the proceeds from the iTunes sales of the single will benefit local Pittsburgh small businesses, affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The band have already been donating sales of their music to Band Together Pittsburgh, an organization co-founded by Vento and Ron "Moondog" Esser to promote the Autism cause.

