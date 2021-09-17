The National Parks Release 'UFO', Announce New Album

Folk-influenced male/female indie pop band The National Parks has released their new single "UFO" and announced a new album, A Mix For The End Of The World - Part 1, will be released on Friday, October 8th.

"We are so excited to be sharing 'UFO' and announcing part 1 of our new album A Mix for the End of the World," shares lead vocalist/guitarist Brady Parks. "We hope this song and all the songs we'll be releasing can help people feel like they aren't alone in the crazy times we are living in. Even in heavy times, there is so much beauty to be found in the simple moments with the people we love most."

The National Parks - Brady Parks [guitar, vocals], Sydney Macfarlane [keys, vocals], Cam Brannelly [drums] and Megan Parks [violin] - will celebrate the release of A Mix For The End Of The World - Part 1 when they headline their very own curated festival experience Superbloom Music Festival. The first-ever event will finally come to life on Saturday, October 9th under the stars at Sand Hollow Resort in Hurricane, UT featuring performances from Yoke Lore, Joseph, Joshua James, Ellee Duke, Brother. and Arbour Season.

Listen to the new single here: