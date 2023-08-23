The Mountain Goats Share New Single 'Fresh Tattoo' & Announce Winter Tour Dates

Their new album, Jenny from Thebes, will be out October 27th.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

The Mountain Goats share “Fresh Tattoo,” the driving new single from their recently announced new album, Jenny from Thebes. The track features Alicia Bognanno from Bully on guitar, horns by Matt Douglas and Evan Ringel, and backing vocals from Matt Nathanson.

A sequel to their beloved 2002 album All Hail West Texas, Jenny from Thebes is a lush collection of showtunes, pushing John Darnielle as a vocalist and the Mountain Goats as a band, broadening their sonic palette once again by leaning into influences like Godspell, Jim Steinman, and The Cars.

Jenny from Thebes, out October 27th via Merge Records, is a widescreen musical in scope, a melodrama of richly detailed characters and sweeping emotions.

Last month, the band announced Jenny from Thebes with lead single “Clean Slate,” which The New York Times said “has a rock operatic grandeur and a ’70s AM radio brightness. The lyrics are full of closely observed desperation and stubborn glimmers of hope — which is to say they’re classic Darnielle."

Paste said, “It’s got that special admixture of nonchalance and deep humanity that make the Mountain Goats so irresistible,” while Stereogum praised the track, calling it “a lush, expansive chug that has a gorgeous Motown-style sheen working for it, and Darnielle sounds smoother than I’ve ever heard him. The lyrics paint a picture of a house full of vagrants. This s rules!"

Hot on the heels of a US tour that included the band’s biggest sold-out shows to date, the band is announcing winter tour dates in addition to the previously announced fall dates in support of Jenny from Thebes. All dates below.

TOUR DATES:

10/2 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

10/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

10/5 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

10/6 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall - SOLD OUT

10/7 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/9 - Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox

10/10 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

10/11 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM

10/13 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

10/14 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/27 - Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater 

10/28 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom 

10/29 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

12/1 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

12/2 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen

12/3 - Portland, ME @ Aura

12/5 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

12/6 - Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall

12/7 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

12/8 - Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer

12/10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

12/12 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

12/13 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

12/14 - St. Petersburg, FL @ The Floridian

12/15 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works

Photo Credit: Spence Kelly



