The Mountain Goats Share New Single 'Fresh Tattoo' & Announce Winter Tour Dates

Their new album, Jenny from Thebes, will be out October 27th.
The Mountain Goats share “Fresh Tattoo,” the driving new single from their recently announced new album, Jenny from Thebes. The track features Alicia Bognanno from Bully on guitar, horns by Matt Douglas and Evan Ringel, and backing vocals from Matt Nathanson.
A sequel to their beloved 2002 album All Hail West Texas, Jenny from Thebes is a lush collection of showtunes, pushing John Darnielle as a vocalist and the Mountain Goats as a band, broadening their sonic palette once again by leaning into influences like Godspell, Jim Steinman, and The Cars.
Jenny from Thebes, out October 27th via Merge Records, is a widescreen musical in scope, a melodrama of richly detailed characters and sweeping emotions.
Last month, the band announced Jenny from Thebes with lead single “Clean Slate,” which The New York Times said “has a rock operatic grandeur and a ’70s AM radio brightness. The lyrics are full of closely observed desperation and stubborn glimmers of hope — which is to say they’re classic Darnielle."
Paste said, “It’s got that special admixture of nonchalance and deep humanity that make the Mountain Goats so irresistible,” while Stereogum praised the track, calling it “a lush, expansive chug that has a gorgeous Motown-style sheen working for it, and Darnielle sounds smoother than I’ve ever heard him. The lyrics paint a picture of a house full of vagrants. This s rules!"
Hot on the heels of a US tour that included the band’s biggest sold-out shows to date, the band is announcing winter tour dates in addition to the previously announced fall dates in support of Jenny from Thebes. All dates below.
10/2 - Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
10/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
10/5 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/6 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall - SOLD OUT
10/7 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/9 - Spokane, WA @ Martin Woldson Theater at The Fox
10/10 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
10/11 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM
10/13 - Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre
10/14 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/27 - Lubbock, TX @ Cactus Theater
10/28 - Dallas, TX @ Longhorn Ballroom
10/29 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theater
12/1 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
12/2 - Wilmington, DE @ The Queen
12/3 - Portland, ME @ Aura
12/5 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
12/6 - Hartford, CT @ Infinity Hall
12/7 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
12/8 - Homer, NY @ Center for the Arts of Homer
12/10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall
12/12 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
12/13 - Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
12/14 - St. Petersburg, FL @ The Floridian
12/15 - Jacksonville, FL @ Intuition Ale Works
Photo Credit: Spence Kelly
