The Miraculous Love Kids Of Afghanistan + E From EELS Reimagine Journey's 'Only The Young'

Following the release earlier this month of “ATMOSPHERE / HEROES” featuring BETH GIBBONS of PORTISHEAD comes another galvanizing MIRACULOUS LOVE KIDS collaboration – this time with E from EELs. Together, they have rendered a reimagination of the JOURNEY Top 10 hit “ONLY THE YOUNG.”

Moved by the generous support of legendary JOURNEY singer STEVE PERRY, who was introduced to the group when studio guru CHARLIE BOLOIS shared their collaboration with BEACH BOYS mastermind BRIAN WILSON, “LOVE AND MERCY”, with him ("I watched it and it is very sad and painful and lovely,” PERRYrevealed, adding, “So sweet these girls are.”), THE MIRACULOUS LOVE KIDS thought it was only appropriate to pay tribute to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer with a heartfelt version of one of his most popular songs.

“When I discovered that STEVE was friends with E fromEELS, a band I greatly admire, it only made sense to find a JOURNEY song,” says musician and activist LANNY CORDOLA, who founded and leads THEMIRACULOUS LOVE KIDS. “Then out of the ether, “ONLY THE YOUNG” appeared and E thankfully agreed to add his unique and soulful voice to the sonic proceedings.”

E from EELS adds: “The Miraculous Love kids sent me an adorable video of them asking me to sing with them. The video melted my cold, icy heart into a pool of compassion and goodwill. Despite being friends with STEVE PERRY, I was not familiar with the JOURNEYsong they wanted to sing with me, but I knew I wanted to sing with them. LANNY and the girls taught me the song and I got the hang of it. Miraculous, indeed. It’s a great honor and pleasure to be part of this great project.”

“THE MIRACULOUS LOVE KIDS / GIRL WITH A GUITAR is deeply inspired by Martin Luther King who had a dream,” CORDOLA explains. “We also have a dream – to one day end the suffering of children (20,000 kids die each because of poverty and war), and to address this in the most creative and compassionate way possible. We also seek to be avatars of justice and joy, dignity and vision. I realize this is a lofty ambition, but each day when these kids leap into my heart, I know that without a shadow of doubt, anything is possible.”

THE MIRACULOUS LOVE KIDS comprises over 200 kids in Afghanistan, as well as in Iraq, Pakistan, and Kurdistan, there also plans to reach out and connect with Rohingya refugee kids in Bangladesh, as well as the children of Syria and Yemen.

“To share music with girls who have only known the horrors of poverty, war, childhood marriage, acid attacks (for going to school), rape and other disheartening issues, is a privilege beyond measure,” LANNY says. “They truly have touched my soul like nothing else.”