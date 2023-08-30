The Miraculous Love Kids Of Afghanistan + E From EELS Reimagine Journey's 'Only The Young'

The track was released alongside a visualizer.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves & More Photo 4 Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves

The Miraculous Love Kids Of Afghanistan + E From EELS Reimagine Journey's 'Only The Young'

Following the release earlier this month of “ATMOSPHERE / HEROES” featuring BETH GIBBONS of PORTISHEAD comes another galvanizing MIRACULOUS LOVE KIDS collaboration – this time with E from EELs. Together, they have rendered a reimagination of the JOURNEY Top 10 hit “ONLY THE YOUNG.”

Moved by the generous support of legendary JOURNEY singer STEVE PERRY, who was introduced to the group when studio guru CHARLIE BOLOIS shared their collaboration with BEACH BOYS mastermind BRIAN WILSON, “LOVE AND MERCY”, with him ("I watched it and it is very sad and painful and lovely,” PERRYrevealed, adding, “So sweet these girls are.”), THE MIRACULOUS LOVE KIDS thought it was only appropriate to pay tribute to the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer with a heartfelt version of one of his most popular songs. 

“When I discovered that STEVE was friends with E fromEELS, a band I greatly admire, it only made sense to find a JOURNEY song,” says musician and activist LANNY CORDOLA, who founded and leads THEMIRACULOUS LOVE KIDS. “Then out of the ether, “ONLY THE YOUNG” appeared and E thankfully agreed to add his unique and soulful voice to the sonic proceedings.” 

E from EELS adds: “The Miraculous Love kids sent me an adorable video of them asking me to sing with them. The video melted my cold, icy heart into a pool of compassion and goodwill. Despite being friends with STEVE PERRY, I was not familiar with the JOURNEYsong they wanted to sing with me, but I knew I wanted to sing with them. LANNY and the girls taught me the song and I got the hang of it. Miraculous, indeed. It’s a great honor and pleasure to be part of this great project.” 

“THE MIRACULOUS LOVE KIDS / GIRL WITH A GUITAR is deeply inspired by Martin Luther King who had a dream,” CORDOLA explains. “We also have a dream – to one day end the suffering of children (20,000 kids die each because of poverty and war), and to address this in the most creative and compassionate way possible. We also seek to be avatars of justice and joy, dignity and vision. I realize this is a lofty ambition, but each day when these kids leap into my heart, I know that without a shadow of doubt, anything is possible.”

THE MIRACULOUS LOVE KIDS comprises over 200 kids in Afghanistan, as well as in Iraq, Pakistan, and Kurdistan, there also plans to reach out and connect with Rohingya refugee kids in Bangladesh, as well as the children of Syria and Yemen. 

“To share music with girls who have only known the horrors of poverty, war, childhood marriage, acid attacks (for going to school), rape and other disheartening issues, is a privilege beyond measure,” LANNY says. “They truly have touched my soul like nothing else.”



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Duran Duran Announce Sixteenth Studio Album Danse Macabre Photo
Duran Duran Announce Sixteenth Studio Album 'Danse Macabre'

Fans can also look forward to Duran Duran’s Halloween covers of Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury A Friend’, Talking Heads’ ‘Psycho Killer’ (feat. Victoria De Angelis of Måneskin), The Rolling Stones’ ‘Paint It Black’, the Rick James-inspired ‘Super Lonely Freak’, Siouxsie and the Banshees’ ‘Spellbound’, Cerrone’s ‘Supernature’ and The Specials’ ‘Ghost Town’.

2
Soft Cell Releases Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret as a 6-CD 98-Track Deluxe Photo
Soft Cell Releases 'Non-Stop Erotic Cabaret' as a 6-CD 98-Track Deluxe

It paved the way for countless synth-based music duos, fashioning something dark and distinctive with a hint of pop that helped kick-start a new decade. The phenomenal success of 'Tainted Love' in America, where it spent a then-record breaking 43 straight weeks on the Billboard Hot 100) and led the way in the U.S.

3
Video: Greta Van Fleet Unveil The Falling Sky Video Photo
Video: Greta Van Fleet Unveil 'The Falling Sky' Video

Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet is unveiling the new video for their much-lauded track “The Falling Sky,” directed by the band alongside Gus Black. The song hails from the band’s critically acclaimed new album Starcatcher on Lava/Republic Records and is currently charting in the Top 25 at Active Rock Radio.

4
Video: Oracle Sisters Share New Video for Ruby On The Run Photo
Video: Oracle Sisters Share New Video for 'Ruby On The Run'

“Ruby On The Run” showcases Oracle Sisters’ now trademark penchant for gorgeously cinematic music videos - shot on location in Morocco. The track prominently features drummer Julia’s stunning vocals, underpinned by Latin rhythms and lush strings, it truly highlights the band’s formidability across multiple genres and styles.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

NFL DRAFT: THE PICK IS IN Scores with the #1 Roku Original Documentary PremiereNFL DRAFT: THE PICK IS IN Scores with the #1 Roku Original Documentary Premiere
Brazilian Pop Diva Baby Do Brasil to Make Rare U.S. Appearance at City Winery NYC in SeptemberBrazilian Pop Diva Baby Do Brasil to Make Rare U.S. Appearance at City Winery NYC in September
Video: Chris Janson Puts On Show-Stopping Performance on TODAYVideo: Chris Janson Puts On Show-Stopping Performance on TODAY
Marathon of Bob Barker Match Game Episodes to Air on Game Show NetworkMarathon of Bob Barker Match Game Episodes to Air on Game Show Network

Videos

Video: Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video Video: Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME