The Mingus Big Band Announces NYC Midnight Theatre Residency

Grammy Award-winning 14-piece jazz ensemble the Mingus Big Band just announced a weekly residency at Manhattan West's spectacular new variety venue Midnight Theatre. Beginning October 26, the residency performances will be every Wednesday night with doors at 6:00pm and 9:00pm.

The band celebrates the music of legendary composer and virtuoso bassist Charles Mingus, now in his centennial year. Founded in 1991 by the late Sue Mingus, the group features new arrangements of Mingus compositions that encourage deep explorations and ideations of his music, as well as individual artistic expression in a dynamic ensemble.

With a rotation of the best musicians in the world, the Mingus Big Band is highly sought-after by festivals and prestigious venues around the world. The band has 11 recordings to its credit, with six nominated for Grammys, including a win in 2011 for Live at Jazz Standard. A new album, The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions, was released in October 2022.

In addition to this jazz residency, the dazzling 160-seat theater will also present a diverse roster of future programming, including talent from the Broadway stage, comedy, music, DJs and other unique special events. On Halloween, psychic medium with a four-year wait list Craig McManus will host an evening of channeling, and November welcomes a New York Comedy Festival takeover, as well as BRIT-nominated songwriter RAYE.

Later that month, the theater will premiere an original show called A Brief History of Magic. Written and produced by Midnight Theatre Creative Director Warren Adcock, formerly of David Blaine Productions, the narrative one-woman magic show stars Broadway's Holly James (Moulin Rouge, Hamilton).

An escape from the everyday, Midnight Theatre is also a culinary destination. The venue's pan-Asian restaurant and bar inside Midnight Theatre, Hidden Leaf was created by chef/restaurateur Josh Cohen (Chez Ma Tante, Lilia, Saint Vitus). With a kitchen helmed by Chef Chai Trivedi (Pranna, Tamarind, Buddakan, Eventi Hotel), the romantic and playfully chic dining room serves polished, table-sharing, pan-Asian cuisine.

Midnight Theatre is a new, intimate performance venue in the heart of New York's Manhattan West - Brookfield Properties' latest neighborhood development between 9th and 10th Avenues and West 31st and 33rd streets. The ever-evolving, 160-seat theater - which will have its official opening this fall - was conceptualized by Creative Director Warren Adcock to be a unique palette for talent in all genres of magic, music, theater, and performance art.

