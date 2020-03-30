The Milk Carton Kids Reschedule West Coast Tour Dates With Haley Heynderickx

Grammy-nominated group The Milk Carton Kids have rescheduled their West Coast tour with Haley Heynderickx in celebration of The Only Ones, their critically acclaimed new record out now on the band's own Milk Carton Records imprint in partnership with Thirty Tigers. The run of dates now kicks off at Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre on August 30; previously purchased tickets remain valid, with tickets for the new dates on sale now at themilkcartonkids.com. See below for a complete list of shows.

"This is going to be a good one," notes singer and guitarist Joey Ryan. "We and Hayley Heynderickx are coming to the West Coast. We'll be in clubs, theaters, bars, and churches. We'll each play a full set for you. You will cry, I would say, 70% for sure. Haley's songs are gorgeous and unique and personal. We'll be performing as a duo, so tell us what you want to hear and we'll do our best to re-learn it."

THE MILK CARTON KIDS & HALEY HEYNDERICKX LIVE

August 30 Los Angeles, CA El Rey Theatre August 31 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up Tavern September 1 Santa Barbara, CA Lobero Theatre September 3 San Francisco, CA The Chapel September 4 San Francisco, CA The Chapel September 5 Seattle, WA St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral September 7 Vancouver, BC Venue September 9 Portland, OR Revolution Hall September 10 Portland, OR Aladdin Theater

