The Might Be Giants Announce Rescheduled 2022 & 2023 North American Tour Dates

They Might Be Giants released the dazzling album and coffee table art book project, BOOK, last Fall. With the wellbeing of their fans & team in mind, their massive North American tour had been postponed due to COVID.

Today, the alternative rock legends are thrilled to announce the rescheduled dates as they look forward to reconnecting with fans and obliterating stages across the country. The lengthy tour is broken up into shorter chunks throughout 2022 + 2023, with time off in between, aiming to preserve the viability of the schedule.

ALL tickets for these (already rescheduled) shows will be honored at the door on their new dates. For folks that are unable to attend, refunds are available from the original point of purchase.

Two-time Grammy winners, BOOK finds TMBG expanding their own worldview through multiple mediums while continuing to refine their songwriting craft. The album is packed with the band's signature vocal harmonies, dazzling guitar rock antics, and deceivingly dark lyrics. Garnering acclaim from fans and media alike, it debuted at #1 Current Alternative Albums, #1 Current Rock Albums and #88 Billboard 200 charts -- combining 1st week sales with over 10,000 pre-sales!

In addition to the digital, it is available on vinyl, CD, and even cassette. BOOK on Tape! All formats come with a download of the album. A limited edition run of 8-track tapes sold out instantly! The 144-page full-color, cloth-bound collectible hardcover book is a collaborative effort with the band, graphic design legend Paul Sahre and Brooklyn street photographer Brian Karlsson.

Tour Dates

2022

6/8: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

6/9: Washington DC @ 9:30 Club SOLD OUT

6/10: Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre SOLD OUT

6/11: Washington DC @ Lincoln Theatre SOLD OUT

6/12: Baltimore, MD @ Ram's Head Live SOLD OUT

6/16: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer SOLD OUT

6/17: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

6/18: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT

6/19: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT



8/30: Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes SOLD OUT

8/31: Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes SOLD OUT



9/1: Portsmouth, NH @ Music Hall SOLD OUT

9/2: Portland, ME @ State Theatre

9/3: North Adams, MA @ MassMOCA

9/15: Boston, MA @ Royale SOLD OUT

9/16: Boston, MA @ Royale SOLD OUT

9/17: Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground SOLD OUT

9/18: Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music SOLD OUT

9/20: Pawling, NY @ Daryl's House Club SOLD OUT

9/21: Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre SOLD OUT

9/22: Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom SOLD OUT

9/23: Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small's SOLD OUT

9/24: Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small's SOLD OUT

9/25: New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom SOLD OUT



10/11: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom SOLD OUT

10/12: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom SOLD OUT

10/13: Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre SOLD OUT

10/14: Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave SOLD OUT

10/15: St. Paul, MN @ Fitzgerald Theatre SOLD OUT

10/16: St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant SOLD OUT



2023

4/13: San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's SOLD OUT

4/14: Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern SOLD OUT

4/16: Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater SOLD OUT

4/18: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom SOLD OUT

4/19: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom SOLD OUT

4/20: Seattle, WA @ Neptune SOLD OUT

4/21: Seattle, WA @ Neptune SOLD OUT

4/22: Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom SOLD OUT



5/10: Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot SOLD OUT

5/11: Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre SOLD OUT

5/12: Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theatre SOLD OUT

5/13: Fort Collins, CO @ Washington's SOLD OUT

5/14: Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre SOLD OUT

5/16: Kansas City, MO @ The Truman SOLD OUT

5/18: Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

5/19: Dallas, TX @ House of Blues Dallas SOLD OUT

5/20: Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

5/21: Austin, TX @ Moody Theatre