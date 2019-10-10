The Messthetics Announce Winter Tour Dates

In December, The Messthetics -- Anthony Pirog, Joe Lally, and Brendan Canty -- will be back on the road, playing shows across the Southern US and Midwest including stops in Asheville, Kansas City, Lexington, and Cincinnati. Find the complete itinerary below.

Last month, the trio released their second full-length, Anthropocosmic Nest. Recorded at the band's practice space throughout 2019, these compositions more perfectly capture the group's current live dynamic, complete with improvisational tangents, playful experimentation, and cathartic sprawl.

Formed in 2016 the Messthetics are Anthony Pirog, Joe Lally, and Brendan Canty. Pirog is a jazz and experimental guitarist based in Washington, D.C. One half of the duo Janel & Anthony, he also performs regularly with Low Ways Quartet and James Brandon Lewis. Canty and Lally were the rhythm section of the band Fugazi from its inception in 1987 to its period of hiatus in 2002. Since then, Canty has remained active as a documentary filmmaker, producer, and composer, and released a music as a member of the band Deathfix. Lally has released three solo albums and toured extensively with a frequently-rotating cast of musicians.



THE MESSTHETICS ON TOUR



10.17.19 - Newstead, QLD @ The Triffid %

10.18.19 - Sydney, NSW @ The Factory Theatre %

10.19.19 - Canberra, ACT @ The Basement %

10.20.19 - Newcastle, NSW @ Small Ballroom %

10.22.19 - Leichhardt, NSW @ Crowbar Sydney

10.24.19 - North Perth, WA @ The Rosemount Hotel %

10.25.19 - Adelaide, SA @ The Gov %

10.26.19 - Melbourne, VIC @ Corner Hotel %

10.27.19 - Hobart, AUS @ Altar

10.29.19 - Collingwood, VIC @ The Tote

10.30.19 - Adelaide, SA @ The Gov %

12.5.19 - Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

12.6.19 - Knoxville, TN @ The Pilot Light

12.8.19 - Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall - 1884 Lounge

12.9.19 - Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic Lounge

12.10.19 - Kansas City, MO @ The Record Bar

12.11.19 - Columbia, MO @ Cafe Berlin

12.12.19 - Lexington, KY @ The Burl

12.13.19 - Athens, OH @ The Union Bar & Grill

12.14.19 - Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

12.15.19 - Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant St.

% w/ The Mark of Cain





