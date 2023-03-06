Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Menzingers Share Bright New Single 'Bad Actors'

The Menzingers Share Bright New Single 'Bad Actors'

The track was written during sessions for the band’s sixth studio album Hello Exile (2019).

Mar. 06, 2023  

Revered Pennsylvania punk rock band The Menzingers share an upbeat new single, "Bad Actors." Chosen by the Philadelphia Eagles as part of the official 'Eagles Gameday Series Soundtrack', the song was played in stadium and was also featured on the team's socials leading up to the Super Bowl, further cementing the band's hometown roots.

Featuring bright guitars, melodic riffs and uplifting lyrics, the track was written during sessions for the band's sixth studio album Hello Exile (2019). Tom May explains, "It's one of the last songs we wrote for the album and finished it in the studio. It's an ode to a dear old friend that passed."

Featuring singer/guitarists Greg Barnett and Tom May, bassist Eric Keen, and drummer Joe Godino, The Menzingers formed as teenagers in their hometown of Scranton, PA in 2006, then later relocated to Philadelphia.

The band made their Epitaph debut with 2012's 'On The Impossible Past', which was voted Album of the Year by Absolute Punk and Punk News. Arriving in 2014, their fourth album 'Rented World' was praised as "packed with clever songwriting" by The New York Times and "a colossal fist-pumper" by Stereogum.

In February 2017, The Menzingers released their fifth album 'After the Party', which landed on best-of-the-year lists from outlets like Clash and Noisey, with Stereogum praising its "almost unfairly well-written punk songs." Fall of 2019 saw the release of 'Hello Exile', the band's "boldest and most self-assured album" according to Pop Matters, coming back with reimagined version 'From Exile' (2020) a year later.

Listen to the new single here:

The Menzingers Tour Dates

05.05 - Liverpool, NY - Sharkeys

05.06 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

05.07 - Portland, ME - Aura

05.11 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

05.12 - Albany, NY - Empire Live

05.13 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC



PILE Announce Fall US Tour Photo
PILE Announce Fall US Tour
Pile announce a fall US tour hot on the heels of the release of their acclaimed new album All Fiction, out now via Exploding in Sound. Pile’s EU tour kicks off next week. All dates below. Their ferocious live show is not to be missed!
Skating Polly Announce First New LP in 5 Yrs With Single & Tour Dates Photo
Skating Polly Announce First New LP in 5 Yrs With Single & Tour Dates
The LP will be released through the band’s longtime label El Camino Media and was produced by frequent collaborator Brad Wood (Liz Phair, Veruca Salt, Smashing Pumpkins). Along with the news, Skating Polly is releasing the LP’s frenetic lead single and music video for “Hickey King.” Check out a complete list of tour dates now!
Lojay Unleashes GANGSTER ROMANTIC EP Photo
Lojay Unleashes 'GANGSTER ROMANTIC' EP
Lojay unveils his anxiously awaited new EP, Gangster Romantic. The seven-track collection boasts the fan favorites “MOTO,” “LEADER!,” and “CANADA” [feat. DJ Maphorisa, Herc Cut The Lights & Kabza De Small], which have tallied over 4 million cumulative streams in advance of the EP. 
Tom Waits Debut Album Closing Time Celebrates 50th Anniversary Photo
Tom Waits' Debut Album 'Closing Time' Celebrates 50th Anniversary
Called “a minor key masterpiece filled with songs of late-night loneliness” by All Music Guide, ‘Closing Time’ features the distinctly lyrical storytelling and blending of jazz, blues and folk styles that would come to be associated first with Waits. In honor of this occasion Anti will be collecting and sharing untold stories, rare photos and more.

From This Author - Michael Major


Lily Rose Joins Sam Hunt for Summer 'On The Outskirts' Tour 2023Lily Rose Joins Sam Hunt for Summer 'On The Outskirts' Tour 2023
March 6, 2023

Produced by Live Nation, the SUMMER ON THE OUTSKIRTS Tour with special guests Rose and Brett Young kicks off on July 6 in Hartford, Conn. and runs across the country with stops including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Detroit, Mountain View, New York City, Orange Beach, Raleigh and St. Louis.
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SILO Series First LookVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SILO Series First Look
March 6, 2023

The ensemble cast starring alongside Ferguson includes Common (“The Chi”), Emmy-nominee Harriet Walter (“Succession”), Chinaza Uche (“Dickinson”), Avi Nash (“The Walking Dead”), Critics Choice Award and NAACP winner David Oyelowo (“Selma”), Emmy-nominee Rashida Jones (“Parks and Recreation”), and more. Watch the video teaser now!
Hardy Extends Headline Run With the mockingbird & the Crow Fall TourHardy Extends Headline Run With the mockingbird & the Crow Fall Tour
March 6, 2023

Announcing the next leg of his sold-out the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour, Big Loud Records rule breaker HARDY is headed back out on the road this fall, bringing reigning CMA New Artist and Female Vocalist of the Year Lainey Wilson and buzzy Sony Music Nashville signing Dylan Marlowe along for an unforgettable ride.
Photos: Keith Urban Electrifies Packed House at Grand Opening of New Las Vegas ResidencyPhotos: Keith Urban Electrifies Packed House at Grand Opening of New Las Vegas Residency
March 6, 2023

From the first notes to the last, Urban showed why he is one of the best live performers of any musical genre. The night featured a host of his #1s, including “Somewhere In My Car,” “Somebody Like You,” “Blue Ain’t Your Color' and “Wasted Time,” as well as songs never played before, and some not played live in nearly a decade. Check out photos now!
Lenny Kravitz To Deliver 'In Memoriam' Performance During 95th OscarsLenny Kravitz To Deliver 'In Memoriam' Performance During 95th Oscars
March 6, 2023

GRAMMY-winning musician Lenny Kravitz will deliver the “In Memoriam” performance at the 95th Oscars, executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, and executive producer Molly McNearney announced. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, “The Oscars” will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide.
share