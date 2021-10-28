The Mellons Share New Single 'So Much to Say' From Upcoming Album

The Mellons just announced their forthcoming album, Introducing... The Mellons!, due April 27, 2022 via Earth Libraries. The song was recorded at No. 9 Studios in Salt Lake City, Utah and was mixed by Scott Wiley of June Audio, in Provo, Utah.

Alongside the announcement, the band shared the record's lead single, "So Much To Say," along with an accompanying music video.

On the single, Rob Jepson (vocals, guitar, keys) said: "'So Much to Say' is a collection of feelings from childhood on up. Like everyone, I always long for deeper connections and richer relationships. 'So Much to Say,' is about how hard it is to do that, even when you're giving it everything you've got. Especially following the pandemic, I want it to remind people to be open to each other. This song is my way of saying, "I'm a person. You're a person. Life is short and I want to be close to you."

After writing and recording most of these tracks centered on longing for connection through the pandemic, The Mellons are relishing the opportunity to get these songs out on stage, to recreate their baroque and many-layered performance in front of audiences. "There's a lot going on with our set," Beck says. "Multiple trumpet solos, some random tambourines, someone reading a book on stage." But whether in studio or onstage, the Mellons have figured out a way to not only make that complexity happen, but to make it feel effortless and engaging, a giant game of make believe with a soft center.

