The Mars Volta Release New Song 'Graveyard Love'

The album was released alongside a new short film.

Jul. 8, 2022  

The Mars Volta have released a new single and short film for "Graveyard Love" out now. The song follows the announcement of the band's return after a decade long hiatus and the release of "Blacklight Shine".

"They will seek your ruin, and burn your lands, because if they can't have you, no one can," explains Cedric Bixler-Zavala on the lyrics of the new song. "Graveyard Love", much like "Blacklight Shine" invites the listener to hear the bigger picture. Swarming synths envelope the song like vines, diving deeper into the story The Mars Volta continue to tell.

The band recently announced an online version of 'L'YTOME HODORXÍ TELESTERION', an online version of the #VOLTACUBE that mysteriously appeared in Los Angeles' Grand Park. Inside of 'L'YTOME HODORXÍ TELESTERION' visitors were taken on a full, immersive journey to outer space, and where "Blacklight Shine" was heard for the first time by the public.

The experience inside was intended to provoke self-reflection, with the single guiding fans on a journey through endless galaxies and back down to earth, to oneself. The experience, which includes a virtual scavenger hunt for hidden treasures in your city, can be found at this link. #VOLTACUBE

The Mars Volta announced their first live shows in ten years. Dates have been added to select cities due to overwhelming demand. Today, the band has added a new date on October 9 at The Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee, WI. Tickets for that date will go on sale today at noon local time.

Tickets can be found here.

Watch the new short film here:

The Mars Volta Tour Dates

September 22 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX
September 23 - The Factory in Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX - SOLD OUT
September 25 - Tabernacle - Atlanta, GA - SOLD OUT
September 27 - The Metropolitan Opera House - Philadelphia, PA- SOLD OUT
September 29 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY - SOLD OUT
September 30 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY - SOLD OUT
October 1 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway - Boston, MA
October 3 - The Anthem - Washington, DC
October 5 - Massey Hall - Toronto, ON
October 6 - Royal Oak Music Theatre - Detroit, MI - SOLD OUT
October 8 - Aragon Ballroom - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT
October 9 - The Eagles Ballroom - Milwaukee, WI - ADDED SHOW
October 11 - The Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO - SOLD OUT
October 14 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT
October 15 - Moore Theatre - Seattle, WA - SOLD OUT
October 18 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA - SOLD OUT
October 19 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA
October 21 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT
October 22 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT
October 23 - Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA - SOLD OUT

MacGyver Contest

