The MLC and the Recording Academy Team Up on Webinar Series

The Mechanical Licensing Collective is partnering with the Recording Academy on a series of upcoming webinars with the Academy's Chapters and its new Songwriters & Composers Wing aimed at educating the creative membership of each chapter on The MLC's work.



Each of the webinars will be locally tailored and hosted by representatives of The MLC, who will brief participants on the history behind mechanical licensing, why The MLC was created, how the organization fulfills its mission, the benefits of MLC Membership and more, with ample time for questions and answers. A songwriter from each Academy Chapter will also be involved in each session to provide webinar participants with the unique perspective of the types of creators The MLC serves and take additional questions.



"We are thrilled to work with the Academy on this webinar series, which builds on our ongoing efforts to reach as many potential MLC Members as possible, provide them with the information they need to join our organization and help position themselves to receive the digital audio mechanical royalties they have earned and deserve," noted Kris Ahrend, CEO of The MLC.



"Academy members were so active in passage of the Music Modernization Act, they should now benefit from The MLC that the Act created. We're pleased to partner with The MLC to reach our membership of creators far and wide and ultimately get royalties into their hands," said Daryl P. Friedman, Chief Advocacy Officer of the Recording Academy.



Academy Chapter members will receive an invitation with a registration link in advance of the date of their respective webinar. The full schedule for the series is as follows*:



Nashville Chapter

May 17, 2 p.m. CT



Chicago Chapter

May 25, 11:30 a.m. CT



San Francisco Chapter

May 25, 5:30 p.m. PT



Philadelphia Chapter

May 26, 4 p.m. ET



New York Chapter

June 8, 12:30 p.m. ET



Pacific Northwest Chapter

June 15, 3 p.m. PT



Texas Chapter

June 16, 3:30 p.m. CT



Los Angeles Chapter

June 16, TIME TBD



Florida Chapter

June 23, 12:30 p.m. ET



Atlanta Chapter

July 29, 2 p.m. ET



*An additional webinar is tentatively planned with the Washington, D.C. Chapter, the date and time for which will be announced once they are confirmed.