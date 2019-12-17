The MAC Hosts Second Annual Indoor Bluegrass Festival

Milford Arts Council, The MAC presents their second annual two-day indoor bluegrass festival called The Souped Up Bluegrass Bash on January 11 and 12, 2020. It's an indoor weekend music festival that'll warm the hearts of New Englanders, and a fantastic way to forget about the winter blues.

On Saturday, January 11th, Deadgrass, an acoustic five piece string band celebration that interprets the music of Jerry Garcia & the Dead, is back by popular demand. At 8pm, they will perform live on stage at the MAC, 40 Railroad Avenue South Milford CT. Doors will open 7:30pm so patrons can enjoy the BYOEEE (Bring Your Own Everything Except the Entertainment) vibe at a candlelit table. The MAC's Speakeasy Lounge is also open for drinks and snacks at a suggested donation at this time.

Deadgrass Band is from NYC, and features Matt Turk and Grammy award winner C Lanzbom along with Michael Donovan/fiddle, vocals, Russ Gottlieb/banjo, and David Richards/bass, vocals. Web music authority, All Music Guide, calls Matt Turk "... an artist to be reckoned with."

On Sunday, January 12th, an indoor bluegrass music festival will feature three amazing bluegrass bands including Switch Factory, Hitch & the Giddyup, and headliner, Bees in the Barn from 4-7pm.

Tickets for this day are as follows: the general admission standing only PARTY TICKET allows patrons to mill around the MAC - up and downstairs - enjoying free soups & breads from area restaurants, a cash bar, awesome music and all the feels of summah! The VIP RESERVED SEATING TICKET allows patrons to do all of the above AND provides a candlelit table for the three hours.

Attendees may purchase tickets to one or both dates.

jan 11 deadgrass $35 reserved seating

jan 12 festival with 3 bands $35 reserved seating | $20 standing party ticket

Paige Miglio, Executive Director of the MAC states, "We added this event to our line up last year, and our response from both the audience and the musicians was amazing. We decided that we had to make this an annual event right then and there. This year will be bigger and better, for sure. In fact, it's already selling at a much faster rate than last year. Word of mouth is powerful!"





Related Articles View More Music Stories