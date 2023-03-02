Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Lumineers Announce 2023 Tour Dates

The two-time Grammy nominated Lumineers are touring in support of their fourth album, 2022’s BRIGHTSIDE.

Mar. 02, 2023  

The Lumineers have announced an encore run of dates after last year's massive BRIGHTSIDE World Tour. The shows will begin August 16th at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, ME and end at the historic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA on September 15th.

The run of shows features scenic outdoor amphitheater venues across the country. James Bay will be the opener for the tour. Additionally, the band will be headlining New Orleans Jazz Fest this spring, the Catbird Festival August 19th in Bethel, NY, and Jazz Aspen Snowmass September 1st in Aspen, CO.

The two-time Grammy nominated Lumineers are touring in support of their fourth album, 2022's BRIGHTSIDE. The album was top ten in both the U.S. and Canada and the title track reached Number 1 on Billboard's Alternative National Airplay and Adult Alternative Airplay charts-the sixth time the band has topped the latter chart in less than 10 years.

Last year's tour saw more than 750,000 tickets sold across five continents, including two sold out stadium shows at Coors Field in Denver and Wrigley Field in Chicago.

BRIGHTSIDE was produced by longtime collaborator Simone Felice and produced, mixed, and engineered by David Baron over two sessions in winter and spring 2021 at Baron's Sun Mountain Studios in bucolic Boiceville, NY, The nine-song collection sees The Lumineers' co-founders/co-songwriters Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites performing virtually all of the instrumentation.

Join The BRIGHTSIDE Tour Club for exclusive first access to tickets BEFORE any other presale starting Monday March 6th at 10AM local time. CLICK HERE to register and access your exclusive presale code. Don't want to join The BRIGHTSIDE Tour Club? Sign up for the Artist Presale and gain early access to tickets. Registration is open now HERE. The Artist Presale begins Monday March 6th at 12PM local time.

Enhance your experience with VIP Packages being offered at each show or with a Travel Package for the Hollywood Bowl. All VIP and Travel Packages will go on sale on March 6th at 10 am local venue time! More info is available HERE.

The Lumineers and environmental nonprofit REVERB.org are continuing their partnership to reduce the environmental footprint of this year's tour, empower fan action, and support local and national nonprofits. As part of their commitment to act on the climate crisis, the band will help fund a REVERB-vetted climate project portfolio that will measurably reduce greenhouse gas pollution and create additional benefits for people and the planet.

Fans are encouraged to join the band's efforts in the main concourse at every show in the REVERB Action Village.

THE LUMINEERS 2023 U.S. TOUR

AUGUST

16 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

18 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

19 - Bethel, NY - Catbird Festival*

22 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

23 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

25 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

26 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

29 - Somerset, WI - Somerset Amphitheater

SEPTEMBER

01 - Aspen, CO - Jazz Aspen Snowmass*

03 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

05 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

06 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater

08 - George, WA - The Gorge Amphitheatre

09 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

10 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

12 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

13 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

15 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

* = festival show



