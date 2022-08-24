Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Luka State Share New Single 'Stick Around'

The Luka State Share New Single 'Stick Around'

Their North American tour will be kicking off September 12 in NYC.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 24, 2022  

The working class band The Luka State, hailing from Winsford, Cheshire - located between Manchester and Liverpool - are back with a new song, "Stick Around," in advance of their upcoming North American tour. The single is a welcome return for the band, showcasing their signature blend of angular, anthemic rock and roll, and salt-of-the-earth, in-your-face lyrics and attitude.

Speaking on their new single, the band's Conrad Ellis says, "Our generation is sometimes too quick to give up on things and is always looking for the next best thing. Like the grass is always greener on the other side. But sometimes it isn't. This song is about teamwork and being there for each other through the rough and the smooth and basically saying no matter what I've got your back."

Their North American tour will be kicking off September 12 in NYC, and will cross the country hitting Detroit, Nashville, Chicago, Austin, and Denver, a four-show California run in October and new dates were recently added in Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Atlanta and Chapel Hill. Tickets are available for purchase HERE and a complete list of tour dates can be found below.

Speaking on the upcoming tour, the band stated: "Touring all around North America is a dream come true to a working-class Northern band like us. Growing up we listened to a lot of American Rock'n'Roll and Punk so to get the opportunity to play in the same rooms that our childhood heroes did is crazy.

Really excited to take Micky James on the road with us too. The guy was brought up on The Beatles just like us as well so I'm sure we'll be jamming all the hits backstage after a few beers.

America. Bring it on!"

Watch the new music video here:

The Luka State US Tour Dates

Sep 12 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

Sep 13 - Washington, DC - DC9

Sep 15 - Montreal, QC - Le Belmont

Sep 16 - Toronto, ONT - Adelaide Hall

Sep 17 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

Sep 19 - Detroit, MI - Pike Room at Crofoot

Sep 20 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

Sep 22 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

Sep 24 - Nashville, TN - The End

Sep 25 - St Louis. MO - Old Rock House

Sep 27 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Sep 28 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

Sep 29 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

Sep 30 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake Lounge

Oct 03 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

Oct 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Venice West

Oct 05 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

Oct 07 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House of Blues

Oct 08 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock

Oct 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Pony Boy

Oct 13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Oct 16 - Carrboro NC - Cat's Cradle




From This Author - Michael Major


Ryan Cabrera Announces First Single in Six YearsRyan Cabrera Announces First Single in Six Years
August 23, 2022

Inspired by his now-wife, “Worth It” is Ryan’s love letter to the journey that led him to his soulmate and aims to be the soundtrack to your summer romance and beyond. The single is paired with a music video that features real, raw footage from Ryan’s wedding in Palm Desert, CA. Pre-save the new single now!
THE SANDMAN & DAY SHIFT Top English Netflix Top 10THE SANDMAN & DAY SHIFT Top English Netflix Top 10
August 23, 2022

Additionally, fans were treated to a two-part bonus episode of the dark fantasy series, which featured the stories “A Dream of a Thousand Cats/Calliope.”  Viewers couldn’t get enough of Never Have I Ever as Seasons 1 and 2 (17.01M hours viewed and 16.77M hours viewed, respectively) jumped into the Top 10 list.
Miranda Lambert to Headline 2023 Pepsi Gulf Coast JamMiranda Lambert to Headline 2023 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
August 23, 2022

Set to kick off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater this September, Lambert was named to the 2022 TIME100 list honoring the world’s most influential people, with Pitchfork declaring that she “manages the hat-trick of both timelessness and timely activism.”
Reggae Artist Debuts At # 5 iTunes Reggae Charts Just Below Bob MarleyReggae Artist Debuts At # 5 iTunes Reggae Charts Just Below Bob Marley
August 23, 2022

M.O.A.M. (Man on a Mission), the new album by Jamaican vocalist, songwriter and producer Hezron Clarke debuted at Number 5 on ITunes Reggae chart, just below albums by Bob Marley and Stick Figure. The album released on on August 19 via Tad’s Record (Ernie Ranglin, Tanya Stephens).
J.B. Smoove Competes in All-New PASSWORD Episode Tonight After AMERICA'S GOT TALENTJ.B. Smoove Competes in All-New PASSWORD Episode Tonight After AMERICA'S GOT TALENT
August 23, 2022

Celebrity guest J.B. Smoove and Jimmy Fallon will pair up with contestants and face off over two games, while Keke Palmer hosts. Players from each team guess secret passwords using only one-word clues for a chance to win up to $25,000. Watch a clip of J.B. Smoove and Jimmy Fallon facing off in a challenging round of Password with host Keke Palmer!