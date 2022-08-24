The Luka State Share New Single 'Stick Around'

The working class band The Luka State, hailing from Winsford, Cheshire - located between Manchester and Liverpool - are back with a new song, "Stick Around," in advance of their upcoming North American tour. The single is a welcome return for the band, showcasing their signature blend of angular, anthemic rock and roll, and salt-of-the-earth, in-your-face lyrics and attitude.

Speaking on their new single, the band's Conrad Ellis says, "Our generation is sometimes too quick to give up on things and is always looking for the next best thing. Like the grass is always greener on the other side. But sometimes it isn't. This song is about teamwork and being there for each other through the rough and the smooth and basically saying no matter what I've got your back."

Their North American tour will be kicking off September 12 in NYC, and will cross the country hitting Detroit, Nashville, Chicago, Austin, and Denver, a four-show California run in October and new dates were recently added in Phoenix, Oklahoma City, Atlanta and Chapel Hill. Tickets are available for purchase HERE and a complete list of tour dates can be found below.

Speaking on the upcoming tour, the band stated: "Touring all around North America is a dream come true to a working-class Northern band like us. Growing up we listened to a lot of American Rock'n'Roll and Punk so to get the opportunity to play in the same rooms that our childhood heroes did is crazy.

Really excited to take Micky James on the road with us too. The guy was brought up on The Beatles just like us as well so I'm sure we'll be jamming all the hits backstage after a few beers.

America. Bring it on!"

Watch the new music video here:

The Luka State US Tour Dates

Sep 12 - New York, NY - Mercury Lounge

Sep 13 - Washington, DC - DC9

Sep 15 - Montreal, QC - Le Belmont

Sep 16 - Toronto, ONT - Adelaide Hall

Sep 17 - Albany, NY - Empire Underground

Sep 19 - Detroit, MI - Pike Room at Crofoot

Sep 20 - Columbus, OH - The Basement

Sep 22 - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

Sep 23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life Festival

Sep 24 - Nashville, TN - The End

Sep 25 - St Louis. MO - Old Rock House

Sep 27 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

Sep 28 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada

Sep 29 - Wichita, KS - WAVE

Sep 30 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake Lounge

Oct 03 - San Diego, CA - The Casbah

Oct 04 - Los Angeles, CA - Venice West

Oct 05 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

Oct 07 - Anaheim, CA - The Parish at House of Blues

Oct 08 - Phoenix, AZ - Pub Rock

Oct 11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Pony Boy

Oct 13 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

Oct 16 - Carrboro NC - Cat's Cradle