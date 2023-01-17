Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Looney Tunes Ring in Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year Short

The Looney Tunes Ring in Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year Short

The video short is now available on YouTube.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Get ready, Elmer Fudd - the Looney Tunes rabbits are preparing for an EXTRA long "wabbit" season sure to ruffle a few of Daffy's feathers.

Fresh off his first-ever Emmy win, Bugs and his fellow Looney bunnies are ready for their spotlight in 2023-hopping into the Year of the Rabbit with a stacked Bugs slate featuring a Lunar New Year celebration short on Cartoonito, new episodes of Cartoonito's "Bugs Bunny Builders" and HBO Max's "Looney Tunes Cartoons," plus the launch of "Tiny Toons Looniversity" later this year.

Debuting today across US and APAC, "Bugs Bunny Builders" preschool series released a two-minute short celebrating Lunar New Year. In the bite-sized episode, Bugs and Lola Bunny teach the Looney Builders about the annual celebration and perform their own Looney lion dance to help bring good luck and fortune to the new year. Little ones and their families can expect new, full-length episodes of the acclaimed series later this year on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

"Looney Tunes Cartoons" will also return this year with new episodes on HBO Max, having closed out 2022 with a first-ever Emmy win for Bugs Bunny awarded to Eric Bauza for his voice work as Bugs, Daffy, Tweety, and Marvin the Martian. Bauza is the first Filipino Canadian actor to voice the iconic Bugs Bunny and the first actor in the character's 80+ year history to win an Emmy award for his Bugs performance.

Also, this year, Bugs will star alongside two other beloved Looney rabbits, Babs and Buster, in Cartoon Network and HBO Max's highly anticipated "Tiny Toons Looniversity." The half-hour animated comedy series reboots Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television's Emmy Award-winning "Tiny Toon Adventures" for a new generation, following Babs, Buster, and the rest of the crew to Acme Looniversity.

At the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.

"Bugs Bunny Builders" and "Looney Tunes Cartoons" are produced by Warner Bros. Animation. "Tiny Toons Looniverisity" is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

That's All, Folks! And Happy New Year! Watch the short here:



Bonny Doon Share New Single Crooked Creek Photo
Bonny Doon Share New Single 'Crooked Creek'
Bonny Doon have shared “Crooked Creek,” the rollicking new single from the Detroit, MI trio. Bonny Doon is hitting the road next week on a tour that includes shows with Bnny, Hazel City and Ulna. Bonny Doon is Bill Lennox, Bobby Colombo and Jake Kmiecik.
Diplo Returns With Wasted Featuring Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel Photo
Diplo Returns With 'Wasted' Featuring Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel
Diplo returns as acclaimed country music star Thomas Wesley with a new track, “Wasted,” featuring Kodak Black and Koe Wetzel, and an accompanying video directed by long-time collaborator Austin Peters, who directed the documentary Give Me Future about Major Lazer’s historic 2016 concert that drew 400,000 fans to Havana, Cuba.
hurt season Shares afraid to love Single Photo
hurt season Shares 'afraid to love' Single
hurt season (fka HRT SZN) has returned with a new era kicked off with recent singles 'darkstar,' 'datreesh,' 'worship,' and 'tint,' and 'feel sum'n.' Now, hurt season shares his newest track and first single of 2023, 'afraid to love,' alongside an accompanying music video. The track covers the complicated emotions on the end of a relationship.
Christian Lee Hutson Announces May Co-Headlining Tour With Fenne Lily Photo
Christian Lee Hutson Announces May Co-Headlining Tour With Fenne Lily
Last year Hutson sold out his first-ever headlining shows in New York, Los Angeles and London followed by his first-ever headlining tour that ran from July to August. His latest album ‘Quitters’ was released on April 1 and produced by Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers; Hutson was also able to play these songs supporting Bridgers and Bright Eyes.

From This Author - Michael Major


BANNERS Delivers New EP 'I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not' Alongside New Single 'In Your Universe'BANNERS Delivers New EP 'I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not' Alongside New Single 'In Your Universe'
January 13, 2023

Following a flurry of raw and heartfelt offerings these last few months, including “Easy,” “Perfectly Broken,” “Keeps Me Going,” and “Happier,” Liverpool native Michael Nelson, aka BANNERS. returns with his eagerly-awaited new EP I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not, alongside the mesmerizing new single 'In Your Universe.”
Villages Share Lively New Single 'Play the Fiddle All Night'Villages Share Lively New Single 'Play the Fiddle All Night'
January 13, 2023

Canadian folk-rock quartet Villages have shared their new single “Play the Fiddle All Night,” the next offering from their upcoming album Dark Island, out via Sonic Records. Propelled by masterful rich instrumentation and timeless Celtic music influences, “Play the Fiddle All Night” arrived with a behind-the-scenes music video.
Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+
January 13, 2023

Paramount+ has announced that Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman will join the cast of the upcoming original series LIONESS alongside series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira. Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state.
ROYEL OTIS Announce New EP & Release New Single 'I Wanna Dance With You'ROYEL OTIS Announce New EP & Release New Single 'I Wanna Dance With You'
January 13, 2023

Sofa Kings spans seven tracks of sunny alt-pop, and is a progressive step forward from the infectious melodies and quick-witted songwriting the pair have swiftly become known for over the last couple of years. Produced by Chris Collins and Royel Otis, the EP promises to continue captivating fans with visceral stories atop guitar-fuzzed haze.
Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Miss Missing You'Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Miss Missing You'
January 13, 2023

The video, directed by James Green, sees a passionate dance from Alex Morton and Hannah Mason, who express the story of two lovers reconnecting through movement after taking it for granted, “I love the connection the dancers have with each other, it feels so real and natural, and the video has the perfect balance of magic and simplicity.
share