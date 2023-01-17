The Looney Tunes Ring in Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year Short

Get ready, Elmer Fudd - the Looney Tunes rabbits are preparing for an EXTRA long "wabbit" season sure to ruffle a few of Daffy's feathers.

Fresh off his first-ever Emmy win, Bugs and his fellow Looney bunnies are ready for their spotlight in 2023-hopping into the Year of the Rabbit with a stacked Bugs slate featuring a Lunar New Year celebration short on Cartoonito, new episodes of Cartoonito's "Bugs Bunny Builders" and HBO Max's "Looney Tunes Cartoons," plus the launch of "Tiny Toons Looniversity" later this year.

Debuting today across US and APAC, "Bugs Bunny Builders" preschool series released a two-minute short celebrating Lunar New Year. In the bite-sized episode, Bugs and Lola Bunny teach the Looney Builders about the annual celebration and perform their own Looney lion dance to help bring good luck and fortune to the new year. Little ones and their families can expect new, full-length episodes of the acclaimed series later this year on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

"Looney Tunes Cartoons" will also return this year with new episodes on HBO Max, having closed out 2022 with a first-ever Emmy win for Bugs Bunny awarded to Eric Bauza for his voice work as Bugs, Daffy, Tweety, and Marvin the Martian. Bauza is the first Filipino Canadian actor to voice the iconic Bugs Bunny and the first actor in the character's 80+ year history to win an Emmy award for his Bugs performance.

Also, this year, Bugs will star alongside two other beloved Looney rabbits, Babs and Buster, in Cartoon Network and HBO Max's highly anticipated "Tiny Toons Looniversity." The half-hour animated comedy series reboots Warner Bros. Animation and Amblin Television's Emmy Award-winning "Tiny Toon Adventures" for a new generation, following Babs, Buster, and the rest of the crew to Acme Looniversity.

At the esteemed institution of higher hijinx learning, they form long-lasting friendships with one another and perfect their cartoony craft while studying under the greatest cartoon characters in history, the Looney Tunes.



"Bugs Bunny Builders" and "Looney Tunes Cartoons" are produced by Warner Bros. Animation. "Tiny Toons Looniverisity" is produced by Amblin Television in association with Warner Bros. Animation.

That's All, Folks! And Happy New Year! Watch the short here: