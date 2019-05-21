The Long Ryders Announce Fall 2019 Tour

Today, alt-country legends The Long Ryders announce they're heading back on tour in support of their critically acclaimed 30-years in the making comeback album, Psychedelic Country Soul, via Omnivore Recordings. The band's original line up, Sid Griffin, Stephen McCarthy, Tom Stevens, and Greg Sowders will hit the road starting September 11, 2019 in Louisville, KY. It's the band's first dates in the US since 2017.

Psychedelic Country Soul is a true and unique Long Ryders album that stands up with their classic records like Native Sons and the unforgettable single "Looking For Lewis And Clark." David Fricke in Rolling Stonenamed Psychedelic Country Soul among the top three released thus far in 2019. The new album was recorded in eight days at Dr. Dre's state of the art studio in Los Angeles with producer Ed Stasium helming the board. Even the band's old friends in The Bangles dropped by to sing harmonies.

The band recently completed a successful run of dates in Europe, where Black Country Rock wrote in a review of the London show that The Long Ryders were "A band that is perfect."

Tickets on sale May 24

For more information visit:

www.omnivorerecordings.com.

TOUR DATES:

Sept 11 -- Louisville, KY -- Headliners Music Hall

Sept 12 -- Evanston, IL -- SPACE

Sept 13 -- Ferndale, MI -- The Magic Bag

Sept 14 -- Toronto, ON -- Horseshoe Tavern

Sept 15 -- Cleveland, OH -- Beachland Ballroom

Sept 17 -- New York, NY -- Rough Trade NYC

Sept 18 -- Jersey City, NJ -- WFMU Monty Hall

Sept 19 -- Philadelphia, PA -- The Locks at Sona

Sept 20 -- Washington D.C. -- Pearl Street Warehouse

Oct 3 -- Los Angeles, CA -- The Roxy

Oct 8 -- Portland, OR -- Aladdin Theatre

Jan 29 -- Miami, FL -- Outlaw Country Cruise

Jan 30 -- Miami, FL -- Outlaw Country Cruise

Jan 31 -- Miami, FL -- Outlaw Country Cruise

Feb 1 -- Miami, FL -- Outlaw Country Cruise

Feb 2 -- Miami, FL -- Outlaw Country Cruise

Feb 3 -- Miami, FL -- Outlaw Country Cruise





