The Long Ryders Announce Fall 2019 Tour
Today, alt-country legends The Long Ryders announce they're heading back on tour in support of their critically acclaimed 30-years in the making comeback album, Psychedelic Country Soul, via Omnivore Recordings. The band's original line up, Sid Griffin, Stephen McCarthy, Tom Stevens, and Greg Sowders will hit the road starting September 11, 2019 in Louisville, KY. It's the band's first dates in the US since 2017.
Psychedelic Country Soul is a true and unique Long Ryders album that stands up with their classic records like Native Sons and the unforgettable single "Looking For Lewis And Clark." David Fricke in Rolling Stonenamed Psychedelic Country Soul among the top three released thus far in 2019. The new album was recorded in eight days at Dr. Dre's state of the art studio in Los Angeles with producer Ed Stasium helming the board. Even the band's old friends in The Bangles dropped by to sing harmonies.
The band recently completed a successful run of dates in Europe, where Black Country Rock wrote in a review of the London show that The Long Ryders were "A band that is perfect."
Tickets on sale May 24
TOUR DATES:
Sept 11 -- Louisville, KY -- Headliners Music Hall
Sept 12 -- Evanston, IL -- SPACE
Sept 13 -- Ferndale, MI -- The Magic Bag
Sept 14 -- Toronto, ON -- Horseshoe Tavern
Sept 15 -- Cleveland, OH -- Beachland Ballroom
Sept 17 -- New York, NY -- Rough Trade NYC
Sept 18 -- Jersey City, NJ -- WFMU Monty Hall
Sept 19 -- Philadelphia, PA -- The Locks at Sona
Sept 20 -- Washington D.C. -- Pearl Street Warehouse
Oct 3 -- Los Angeles, CA -- The Roxy
Oct 8 -- Portland, OR -- Aladdin Theatre
Jan 29 -- Miami, FL -- Outlaw Country Cruise
Jan 30 -- Miami, FL -- Outlaw Country Cruise
Jan 31 -- Miami, FL -- Outlaw Country Cruise
Feb 1 -- Miami, FL -- Outlaw Country Cruise
Feb 2 -- Miami, FL -- Outlaw Country Cruise
Feb 3 -- Miami, FL -- Outlaw Country Cruise