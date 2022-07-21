Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Lone Bellow Return With New Single 'Gold'

The group is currently on tour supporting Maren Morris.

Jul. 21, 2022  

Nashville-based trio The Lone Bellow released their new single titled "Gold." The first new release since their triumphant 2020 album Half Moon Light, "Gold" embodies an unvarnished intensity with a galvanizing look at the real-life impact of the opioid crisis.

Recorded with their longtime bassist Jason Pipkin and drummer Julian Dorio, the chorus explodes in a wild collision of bright piano tones, potent beats, and massively stacked guitars.

"We don't ever try to write songs with an agenda, so with 'Gold' the idea was to tell the story from the perspective of someone in a hard situation-in this case, a guy who's stuck in the downward spiral of addiction," stated guitarist Brian Elmquist. "We've sung 'Gold' as a folk song in the past, but for the recording we wanted to really experiment and push our sound as far as it could go."

The Lone Bellow are currently on tour this summer supporting Maren Morris with upcoming dates that include Salt Lake City, Boise, San Diego, and Phoenix among others. They have also announced their fall headline tour which kicks off on October 22nd in Stoughton, WI and includes stops at Chicago's Thalia Hall, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, DC's 9:30 Club, and NYC's Webster Hall among others. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am local. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.

Founded by Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin, and Brian Elmquist, The Lone Bellow made their auspicious debut in 2013 with the self-titled, Charlie Peacock-produced album that quickly landed at No. 64 on the Billboard 200. It later turned up on best-of-the-year lists from the likes of Paste and PopMatters.

With over 100 million career streams to date, The Lone Bellow's past output also includes the Aaron Dessner-produced Then Came the Morning (a 2015 effort that earned them an Americana Music Award nomination) and Walk Into a Storm (a 2017 release produced by Dave Cobb and hailed by NPR for its "warmly rousing, gospel-inflected Americana").

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

07/23 - Lincoln City, IN @ Lincoln Amphitheatre
08/16 - Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater *
08/18 - Salt Lake City, UK @ Red Butte Garden *
08/19 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field *
08/20 - Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater *
08/23 - Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater *
08/28 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *
09/01 - Stowe, VT @ Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series
09/03 - Nantucket, MA @ The Dreamland Theater
09/15 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *
09/16 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *
09/17 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *
09/18 - Grass Valley, CA @ The Center For The Arts
09/20 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's
09/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *
10/19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
10/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *
10/22 - Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House
10/23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
10/26 - Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall
10/27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
10/28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue
10/29 - St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall
11/02 - Louisville, KY @ Bomhard Theatre
11/03 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater
11/04 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/05 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
11/06 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/12 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/13 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/16 - Portland, ME @ State Theater
11/17 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/18 - Fairfield, CT @ Warehouse
11/19 - Richmond, VA @ The National

*supporting Maren Morris

From This Author - Michael Major


Skullcrusher Announces Debut Album & Share New Song 'Whatever Fits Together'
July 20, 2022

The track, “Whatever Fits Together” finds a retrospective Ballentine - pondering her desires with her signature plaintive vocals laid over folky guitar. The release is Skullcrusher’s first new music since her lauded Storm In Summer EP was released in April 2021. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
VIDEO: Dimestore Dolls Share Animated Music Video For New Single 'Down To Mechanics'
July 20, 2022

In advance of the release of their debut album WOOLY MAMAS, Lancaster, PA-based eclectic rock outfit DIMESTORE DOLLS have today (July 20) shared an imaginative music video for the album’s second single, “Down To Mechanics,” an infectious vocal harmony-drenched mix of rock, pop and alternative.
Lizzie No Releases New Single 'Sweeter Than Strychnine'
July 20, 2022

“Sweeter Than Strychnine” is the smoking gun in a '60s thriller. “Stop Bothering Me,” which will be released as the b-side on the vinyl 45, is girl group sour candy. Psychedelic strings serve as the backdrop for these cinematic vocal performances. Listen to the track now!
Beyoncé Unveils 'RENAISSANCE' Album Track List
July 20, 2022

In a new Instagram story, Beyoncé has unveiled the track list for her new album, 'Renaissance,' which is set to be released next Friday, July 29.The Grammy-winner released the album's lead single, 'Break My Soul,' in June to universal acclaim. The new project, which can be pre-saved here, will include 16 tracks.
VIDEO: RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Drops Teaser Ahead of the Season 2 Premiere
July 20, 2022

“RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” just released a gag-worthy first look trailer. The ten fierce, queens competing for the title of Down Under’s Drag Superstar include Aubrey Haive, Beverly Kills, Faúx Fúr, Hannah Conda, Kween Kong, Minnie Cooper, Molly Poppinz, Pomara Fifth, Spankie Jackzon, and Yuri Guaii.