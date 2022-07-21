The Lone Bellow Return With New Single 'Gold'

Nashville-based trio The Lone Bellow released their new single titled "Gold." The first new release since their triumphant 2020 album Half Moon Light, "Gold" embodies an unvarnished intensity with a galvanizing look at the real-life impact of the opioid crisis.

Recorded with their longtime bassist Jason Pipkin and drummer Julian Dorio, the chorus explodes in a wild collision of bright piano tones, potent beats, and massively stacked guitars.

"We don't ever try to write songs with an agenda, so with 'Gold' the idea was to tell the story from the perspective of someone in a hard situation-in this case, a guy who's stuck in the downward spiral of addiction," stated guitarist Brian Elmquist. "We've sung 'Gold' as a folk song in the past, but for the recording we wanted to really experiment and push our sound as far as it could go."

The Lone Bellow are currently on tour this summer supporting Maren Morris with upcoming dates that include Salt Lake City, Boise, San Diego, and Phoenix among others. They have also announced their fall headline tour which kicks off on October 22nd in Stoughton, WI and includes stops at Chicago's Thalia Hall, Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, DC's 9:30 Club, and NYC's Webster Hall among others. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am local. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.

Founded by Zach Williams, Kanene Donehey Pipkin, and Brian Elmquist, The Lone Bellow made their auspicious debut in 2013 with the self-titled, Charlie Peacock-produced album that quickly landed at No. 64 on the Billboard 200. It later turned up on best-of-the-year lists from the likes of Paste and PopMatters.

With over 100 million career streams to date, The Lone Bellow's past output also includes the Aaron Dessner-produced Then Came the Morning (a 2015 effort that earned them an Americana Music Award nomination) and Walk Into a Storm (a 2017 release produced by Dave Cobb and hailed by NPR for its "warmly rousing, gospel-inflected Americana").

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

07/23 - Lincoln City, IN @ Lincoln Amphitheatre

08/16 - Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater *

08/18 - Salt Lake City, UK @ Red Butte Garden *

08/19 - Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden: Outlaw Field *

08/20 - Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater *

08/23 - Walla Walla, WA @ Wine Country Amphitheater *

08/28 - Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheater *

09/01 - Stowe, VT @ Spruce Peak Summer Concert Series

09/03 - Nantucket, MA @ The Dreamland Theater

09/15 - Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl *

09/16 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *

09/17 - Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre *

09/18 - Grass Valley, CA @ The Center For The Arts

09/20 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's

09/23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre *

10/19 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

10/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory *

10/22 - Stoughton, WI @ Stoughton Opera House

10/23 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/24 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

10/26 - Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

10/27 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

10/28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue

10/29 - St. Louis, MO @ Sheldon Concert Hall

11/02 - Louisville, KY @ Bomhard Theatre

11/03 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theater

11/04 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/05 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

11/06 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/12 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/13 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/16 - Portland, ME @ State Theater

11/17 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/18 - Fairfield, CT @ Warehouse

11/19 - Richmond, VA @ The National

*supporting Maren Morris