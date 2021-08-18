The Lathums 'doomed' Video Shoot Rescued By Dance Troupe!



A masterpiece only made possible with the power of community spirit; the colourful cast of performers responded to a last-minute, open call after the original shoot stalled.

I'll Get By finds the popular four-piece scattering more seeds of their trademark, smile-wide optimism and celebrating life-giving harvest that only true friendship can bring. That the good-hearted people of northern England turned up in The Lathums time of need to play the starring role when all seemed lost has conjured up an unforeseen, yet fitting finale.

From the debut album, How Beautiful Life Can Be released Fri 24 September 2021. For pre-orders on all formats, merch bundles and and tickets www.thelathums.com A troupe of ballroom dancers were amongst volunteers who rallied to help poetic indie angels, The Lathums complete the video for their latest single, I'll Get By after their ambitious shoot was hit by a storm of Covid complications. The seemingly doomed promo, put back on course with the help of members of the public, has been revealed by the band.

Directed by filmmaker, James Slater, the video set follows the band around their native North West in a vintage station wagon, journeying between Wigan and Blackpool in the pursuit of the colourful characters who call it home. Yet, in the end, it was the North West and its cast of eccentrics that eventually had to come to The Lathums. They heard the band's call for help after the first attempt was shut down, leaving a second shoot short of performers.

Slater explains: "I wanted the video to be a celebration of the different passions and personalities in the area where the band are from. A journey through a magical north. We hit some snags, including losing some Line Dancers, but somehow a troop of ballroom dancers answered our distress call and travelled from all across the North West to replace them and do the Cha Cha Cha! Our new cast ended up including a wrestler, some figure roller skaters, northern soul dancers, an Elvis impersonator, a drag queen and some Alpacas."

Lyricist and front man, Alex Moore's sweetly-sung songs of wide-reaching and meaningful impact are the happy result of harder times, with the young musician turning life's deep lows into unforeseeable highs. An upbeat song of glittering guitars and summery, vocal harmonies, I'll Get By is another festival-ready sing-a-long that says nothing obvious of the sadness and turmoil that came with the singer's teenage years. Instead, the songs say everything of the peace, conciliation and wisdom that comes when clouds give way to sunshine.

Recorded as part of energetic album sessions at Parr Street Studios, Liverpool, in the company of producers, James Skelly and Chris Taylor, the short and sweet single - clocking in at just two minutes and 30 seconds - may further deepen comparisons to lyrically dextrous indie poets such as Arctic Monkeys and The Smiths, whilst tremelo guitars and train-beat percussion hint more strongly towards Moore's 1950s influences including Elvis Presley and Patsy Cline.

The band's debut album arrives just as their delayed tour in support of friends, Blossoms, comes to an end and their own, rescheduled and upgraded tour gets underway.