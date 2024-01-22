The Last Dinner Party Confirm 20-Date Headlining North American Tour

UK's The Last Dinner Party confirm their 20-date North American tour in cities including Austin, New York, Portland, San Francisco, and more (full dates below). The band's tour will kick off in Mexico City on March 19th, and tickets for all dates will go on sale this Friday, Jan 26 at 10am local time here.



The Last Dinner Party recently made their debut US television appearance, perfoming their hit song “Nothing Matters” on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch the performance here. ““Nothing Matters” is the chart-climbing lead single, currently Top 10 at Alternative radio, off their forthcoming debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy, out February 2nd via Island Records. Pre-order the album HERE.



The performance follows the release of their new single “Caesar On A TV Screen”. The new single combines all the elements that have garnered them this early platform; leftfield pop hooks, rock flourishes and a colourful sense of theatricality. It's the sound of a band meaning every word they sing, and having the most fun in delivering it. Watch the video for Caesar On A TV Screen HERE. It was directed alongside Harv Frost, who the band have previously worked with for the My Lady of Mercy video too.



The Last Dinner Party concluded their introductory year by winning the BRIT's Rising Star Award 2024 and heralded as Rolling Stone UK's “Rising Stars” at their inaugural 2023 Awards too.



The Last Dinner Party on their debut album: “Ecstasy is a pendulum which swings between the extremes of human emotion, from the ecstasy of passion to the sublimity of pain, and it is this concept which binds our album together. This is an archeology of ourselves; you can exhume our collective and individual experiences and influences from within its fabric. We exorcised guitars for their solos, laid bare confessions directly from diary pages, and summoned an orchestra to bring our vision to life.”



At the turn of 2023, The Last Dinner Party was little more than a new name being shared amongst those that had caught them live. Great songs, strong aesthetic. Having spent much of 2022 writing those songs, road-testing them, and then taking them into the studio, it wasn't until April when the band released the instantly more-ish, dark guitar-pop of “Nothing Matters” that seemingly everyone had now formed an opinion on them. It was an introduction that took the online world by storm, and yet behind all the excitement and narrative was a fantastically confident indie-rock song by a band doing it the old-fashioned way, out on the road.



Following a heady first-on performance to a packed crowd at the new Woodsies tent at Glastonbury, The Last Dinner Party released Sinner, another gloriously infectious, leftfield pop song that fuelled the fully-formed zeitgeist and set the band up for a Summer that replicated that success of Glastonbury with uncomfortably packed tents ensuing at the likes of Green Man, Reading & Leeds, Latitude and End of the Road (interspersed with support slots to the likes of Florence & The Machine, Lana Del Rey and First Aid Kit). It was a breakthrough Summer for one of the most talked about new British acts in years, delivering on all that early promise emphatically.



Concentrating on their own headline shows, the band skipped confidentally from venue to venue, playing to bigger rooms and on wider stages. Shows sold out and shows were upgraded. In London alone, the band have moved from sell-out dates at Moth Club to Camden Assembly, Oslo to two nights at EartH, and now move on to the 3000 capacity Roundhouse on the eve of album release which has already long since sold out. Crucially, it's not just London where the band finds its early fans, but right across the UK and into America too, with all five debut shows in late 2023 selling out several weeks in advance.



The band often set a themed dress code for the shows, with many fans relishing the task of rising to the request and donning their finery for a night with their new heroes.



But this is no case of style over substance. The recent release of their third single, My Lady Of Mercy, an almost gothic, haunting rock song, and now with this atmospheric and anthemic ballad, On Your Side, the band's songwriting is testament to all the buzz and excitement already accumulated. As it should be. Rather than wilt under the spotlight, they've arguably become a tighter, stronger unit because of it.



Prelude To Ecstasy is both the closing of that introductory chapter and the opening of the next.



The Last Dinner Party are: Abigail Morris – vocals / Aurora Nishevci – keys / Emily Roberts – lead guitar/flute / Georgia Davies – bass / Lizzie Mayland – guitar

The Last Dinner Party North American Tour

March 19 – Mexico City, MX at Lunario

March 21 – Austin, TX at Scoot Inn

March 22 – Dallas, TX at The Studio at The Factory

March 24 – Boston, MA at Royale Boston*

March 26 – New York, NY at Webster Hall*

March 27 – Brooklyn, NY at Brooklyn Steel*

March 29 – Montreal, QC at Studio TD*

March 30 – Toronto, ON at The Concert Hall*

March 31 – Detroit, MI at The Majestic Theatre*

April 2 – Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall*

April 4 – Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue*

April 5 – Milwaukee, WI at Turner Hall Ballroom*

April 9 – Portland, OR at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom*

April 10 – Vancouver, BC at Hollywood Theatre*

April 11 – Seattle, WA at The Showbox*

April 13 – Indio, CA at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 14 – Phoenix, AZ at Crescent Ballroom*

April 16 – San Francisco, CA at Bimbo's 365 Club*

April 20 – Indio, CA at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

July 31 – Kansas City, MO at The Truman

August 2 – St. Charles, IA at Hinterland Festival

August 6 – Englewood, CO at Gothic Theatre

August 7 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex

*w/ Miss Grit



Pre-order the album HERE.